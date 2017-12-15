Sandra Bullock Sets One of Her Two Sierra Towers Condos Out for Rent (EXCLUSIVE)

Sandra Bullock has made one of the two multi-million dollar condos she owns at the celeb-stacked Sierra Towers complex on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, Calif., available as a fully furnished rental at a deep-pocketed rate of $22,000 per month. The Oscar-winning “Blind Side” star, who will appear in next year’s all-female spy heist “Ocean’s 8,” purchased the high-floor unit in early 2014 for $3.35 million. Perfectly positioned in the southeast corner of the building with unobstructed, bird’s eye views that on a clear day sweep over Los Angeles from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean, the 1,672-square-foot, two bedroom and three-bathroom aerie was once owned by “Friends” star Matthew Perry who picked it up in the fall of 2011 for $3.2 million and sold it at an eye-popping $350,000 loss, not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, in the spring of 2005 for $2.85 million.

Online marketing details don’t include any interior photos or even much of a description of the condo but at the time of the reliably bankable, hence, extraordinarily well-compensated A-Lister’s purchase, the then freshly and expensively refurbished unit comprised a sun-flooded combination living and dining room with two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders that open to a slender terrace. The open kitchen was decidedly compact but smartly arranged and handsomely fitted with a mix of walnut and white lacquer cabinetry and a roomy laundry room with walnut built-ins included an under-counter wine fridge. The guest bedroom was fitted with a lengthy, built-in credenza with integrated desk space and the master suite offered a fitted walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with heated towel racks and an over-sized shower behind a panel of frameless glass.

Sierra Towers has long attracted entertainment industry luminaries and a short list of past and current residents include Joan Collins, Sidney Poitier, David Geffen, Cher, Elton John, Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman, Lindsay Lohan, Courtney Cox and Kelly Osbourne whose two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom unit on one of the lower floors recently popped up for rent at $19,500 per month.

Bullock, an army brat raised in Germany, Austria and Arlington, V.A., is well known by celebrity property watchers for her baller-style portfolio of luxury homes on both the east and west coasts and several places in between. In Los Angeles alone she owns at least four properties that in addition to the Sierra Towers condo now for rent include a larger unit on a slightly lower floor that she picked up earlier this year in an off-market deal for $5.13 million. Since 2001 she’s owned a three-bedroom and three-bathroom home just above the Sunset Strip she purchased in 2001 for $1.485 million — it came up for rent early in 2017 at $15,000 per month — an in 2011 she shelled out $16.19 million for an imposing, 8,000-plus-square-foot Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills that had previously been owned by Marlo Thomas, David Geffen, and Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton.

Outside of Los Angeles, Bullock’s holdings include: a handful of residences in Austin, Texas; a three-story, turn of the 20th century townhouse in downtown New York City’s SoHo neighborhood she picked up in 2000 for $3.35 million; a Victorian mansion in the picturesque Garden District of New Orleans snatched up in 2009 for $2.25 million; a substantial residence just outside Jackson Hole, W.Y.; and a four-bedroom bay-front residence on Georgia’s postcard-perfect Tybee Island she acquired in 2001 for $1.495 million and makes available as a short-term vacation rental with a four-night minimum at a rate that tops $1,400 per night.

listing photo: Sotheby’s International Realty