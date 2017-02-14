Anyone with pockets deep enough to drop upward of $1,400 per night, with a four-night minimum stay, can shack up in Sandra Bullock’s oceanfront getaway on scenic Tybee Island, Ga. The top-earning 2010 Oscar winner purchased the nearly 3,400-square-foot plantation-style residence in 2001 for a sliver less than $1.5 million.

Honey-toned hardwood floors run throughout the main-floor living and entertaining spaces, which include a double-height living room with a decorative fireplace and an exposed-wood ceiling. The dining room, which comfortably seats 10, opens over a snack counter to the fully stocked kitchen, which features premium-grade appliances. The main-floor master suite includes a private sitting room with, unusually, a freestanding claw-footed bathtub in the corner. There are three bedrooms on the upper floor that share a marble bathroom, den, and a screened porch with a panoramic water view.

Screened porches anchor each end of a long veranda that overlooks the water and steps down to a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and a cold-water-only outdoor shower. Beyond the pool, an elevated boardwalk crosses a scrubby stretch of dunes to provide private access to a pristine beach.

Bullock is known to maintain an extraordinary portfolio of luxury homes. Her L.A. holdings include an 8,100-plus-square-foot Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills — previously owned by Marlo Thomas, David Geffen, and Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton that she bought in 2011 for about $16.2 million. Our research shows that Bullock additionally owns a townhouse in downtown New York City, a Victorian mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans, a house above L.A.’s Sunset Strip that recently came up as a furnished rental at $15,000 per month, and at least half a dozen homes in and around Austin, Texas.

listing photos: Tybee Vacation Rentals