BUYERS: Samantha Bee and Jason Jones

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $3,700,000

SIZE: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Canadian-born comedian, writer, political commentator, and media critic Samantha Bee, scathing host of the conservative skewering late-night news satire program “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and a naturalized American citizen, and Jason Jones, a correspondent for “The Daily Show” and star of the TBS sitcom “The Detour,” which the couple created, write and produce, have splashed out $3.7 million, as was first spotted by the celebrity property gossips at The Real Deal, for a roomy, house-sized apartment on the top floor of a full-service prewar building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The nine-room spread, an apparent combination of two units with monthly maintenance fees of $4,225, measures in at about 2,000 square feet, according to our rudimentary calculations, with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A foyer the size of a small bedroom, off of which opens a giant walk-in closet and over-sized laundry/storage room, opens to a 22-foot-long den/media room with glossy parquet floors and a long wall of solid walnut built-ins that incorporates a clever sliding panel for hiding or exposing open display shelves. French doors lead to a secondary living room that stretches more than 23-feet long with parquet floors and an elegant carved marble fireplace originally installed in the Plaza Hotel. The dining room is open to the both the living room and the spacious kitchen that listing details suggest has the “open feel of a classic farmhouse kitchen” right in the middle of the city and is fitted with top grade appliances and a center work island with integrated dining table underneath a pair of industrial-style light fixtures.

A glass-paned pocket door in the den/media room leads to the bedroom wing where three good-sized family bedrooms share a hall bathroom while the sunny master suite, with open city views to the south and east, has a built-in wardrobe of solid walnut and a private bathroom plus, somewhat unusually, another half bathroom. All three bathrooms are newly renovated with radiant heated floors according to listing details.

Listing photos: Halstead (via Street Easy)