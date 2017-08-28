Sally Kellerman Lists and Quickly Sells Unassuming House on Celeb-Lined Street in Hollywood Hills

SELLER: Sally Kellerman

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,395,000

SIZE: 1,557 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Under threat of foreclosure, famously oddball actress Sally Kellerman listed an unassuming home in a particularly celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills for $1.395 million and, as was noted by the L.A. Times, within two weeks the house was put into escrow with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. Property records indicate the now 80-year-old Tinseltown veteran, who earned an Oscar nomination in 1971 for her seminal role as the preternaturally sultry Hot Lips O’Houlihan in the iconic 1970 Robert Altman film “MASH” and was nominated in 2015 for a Daytime Emmy for a guest performance on the daytime soap series “The Young and the Restless,” has owned the property since the summer of 1990 when, according to tax records, she bought it for $645,000.

The single-story, 1950s ranch-style residence, described in listing descriptions as a “Darling country cottage/meets mid century,” is tucked behind gates and a thicket of trees and shrubbery on a mostly and desirably flat parcel of nearly one-quarter of an acre. Weighing in at a modest 1,557-square-feet, there are just two bedrooms, one bathroom and a living room with honey-blonde hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and an airy vaulted ceiling.

Miz Kellerman and her late husband, “Look Who’s Talking” franchise producer Jonathan D. Krane, who passed just over a year ago, previously owned the far more substantial home next door, a 1940s Cape Cod extensively overhauled in the mid-1980s by architect Frank Gehry. The Krane-Kellermans sold the Gehry redesigned residence in a foreclosure proceeding in May 2014 for $1.402 million and it is now owned by One Direction’s Niall Horan who scooped it up in late 2015 for $4 million.

Some of the other homes in the immediate vicinity are owned by slapstick comedy king Will Ferrell, fortunately born film producer Todd Traina, legendary filmmaker John Cassavettes’s sublimely talented two-time Oscar nominated widow Gena Rowlands, Johnny Depps ex-partner and baby momma, French actress Vanessa Paradis, and international pop-diva Lady Gaga who has embarked on an extensive renovation of an idiosyncratic compound she acquired last year for $5.25 million from the family of late avant-garde musician Frank Zappa.

Listing photos: RE/MAX Olson & Associates