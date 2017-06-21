OneRepublic Frontman Ryan Tedder Lists Stylishly Refurbished Spread in Trousdale Estates Area of Beverly Hills

SELLER: Ryan Tedder

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $12,750,000

SIZE: 5,386 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Exceptionally successful pop song writer/producer Ryan Tedder, co-founder and frontman for the pop-rock band OneRepublic, whose latest single “No Vacancy” was released a couple of months ago, listed a stylishly updated mid-century modern home in the swish lower Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills with a $12.75 million price tag. The four-time Grammy winner, who’s written and/or produced pop ditties for Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele, purchased the property not quite 2.5 years ago for $7.485 million from powerhouse movie producer Gregory Goodman (“8 Mile,” “Captain Phillips”) and his garden-designer husband Paul Langh. The low-slung residence, originally built in 1959 on not-quite an acre that backs up to a hilltop estate owned by Jeffrey Katzenberg, was cosmetically overhauled and generously expanded for Mister Tedder by the Denver-based Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio and is currently configured five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,386-square-feet. The property is being represented by David Gray at Partners Trust.

An organically modern slatted wood driveway gate slides open to a parking lot-sized motor court and three-car garage. Double front doors open efficiently if less than elegantly directly into a sprawling, open-plan living space with newly installed wood floorboards, art-friendly white walls and several lounge areas that orbit around an amorphous and asymmetrically fluted freestanding volume that cleverly houses a fireplace and walk-in wet bar. Filigreed floor-to-ceiling panels glide open to reveal a formal dining room with chevron pattern wood floors and a wall of windows that overlooks the concrete expanse of the massive motor court. Expensively outfitted and flooded with natural light through a couple of large sky lights, the almost entirely white, open-plan kitchen features a double wide center island with integrated snack counter and a mix of slab marble and stainless steel counter tops while the adjoining informal dining area and family room, with a fireplace set into a graphically tiled wall, has two walls of glass that overlook the resort-style backyard.

The residence’s five bedrooms include a staff suite or home office, one guest bedroom with private patio and private bathroom, two more bedrooms that share a Jack ‘n’ Jill style bathroom and a master suite that opens at one end through glass sliders to a private garden and on the opposite end to the swimming pool. There’s also a fitted walk-in closet and a spacious, compartmentalized bathroom sheathed in marble tiles. Broad banks of accordion fold and sliding glass doors open the U-shaped house to a grassy courtyard shaded by a mature coral tree. There’s also a built-in fire pit, a swimming pool with inset spa surrounded by newly installed concrete terracing and an al fresco dining pavilion.

Almost as soon as Mister Tedder and his wife Genevieve sealed the deal for the Trousdale Estates spread they caught what appears to have been a raging case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and in May 2015 shelled out a whopping $11.9 million for a second Trousdale Estates home, this one with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms tucked privately behind gates on a discreet cul-de-sac. The couple ever so briefly owned a glassy contemporary just off Venice’s hipster-chic Abbott Kinney — it was bought in October 2013 for $2.85 million and sold about five months later for $2.995 million — and they additionally maintain a gated compound they had custom-built in a small gated enclave in Denver’s upscale Belclaro neighborhood that includes a large main residence, a sizable pool house and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

