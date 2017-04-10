SELLER: Ryan Kavanaugh

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $10,500,000

SIZE: (approx.) 9,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 4 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Once high-flying but now intensely embattled Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh flipped his Los Angeles mansion back on the market at $10.5 million after he and his third wife, model Jessica Roffey, bought it less than a year ago, in July 2016, for $9.75 million. The sprawling, butter yellow clapboard-clad traditional, inside the guarded gates of the exclusive Brentwood Circle enclave and described in marketing materials as a “Hamptons Style Estate,” measures in at around 9,100-square-feet with six bedrooms and six full and four half bathrooms

There are formal living and dining rooms along with a grandly proportioned great room with wood-paneled coffered ceiling, floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves and a fully stocked four-stool wet bar. The adjoining kitchen, with two-toned cabinetry, top-grade appliances and lengthy center island, includes a casual dining area that opens to the backyard. Other rooms sprinkled throughout the multi-winged mansion include an only just barely furnished family room with an over-scaled fireplace, a paneled study/office with vaulted ceiling, an art studio, a well-stocked fitness room and a games/music room minimally outfitted with little more than a grand piano and a billiards table.

Four guest/family bedrooms on the upper floor are joined by a master suite with fireplace, terrace and two brass-fixtured bathrooms while a separate guest or staff suite on the main floor has a brick fireplace, built-in desk space and a large if dated bathroom with built-in banquette lounge.

The .69-acre property’s myriad leisure and recreation amenities include vast flag stone terraces and lush flowering gardens, a built-in barbecue, a fire pit, a putting green, a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa, and a picturesquely photogenic potting shed wrapped in reclaimed wood planks.

In addition to his extensive holdings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the famously spendthrift film financier, who reportedly resigned from Relativity earlier this year and is currently embroiled in a multi-million dollar fraud case brought by Relativity’s former president Adam Fields that alleges the movie mogul “lavished himself with ‘helicopters, private jets and extravagant gifts for starlet girlfriends,’” continues to own an East Coast-style spread in the celeb-favored Point Dume area of Malibu he acquired in late 2013 for $7 million from Howie Mandell and put up for sale in April 2016 with a $9.975 million price tag that dropped to $8.925 million before it was taken off the market five months later.

He previously owned an equestrian estate in Pacific Palisades purchased in late 2011 from Dennis Quaid and sold the following year for $11.2 million and he also owned a striking beach front contemporary in Malibu that was scooped up in 2009 for $7 million from class action mega-attorney Thomas Girardi and his “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member wife Erika Jayne and sold in July 2015 for $8.75 million.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty