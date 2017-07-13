International Stand Up Superstar Russell Peters Scoops Up Lavish Hidden Hills Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

BUYER: Russell Peters

LOCATION: Hidden Hills, CA

PRICE: $6,450,000

SIZE: 11,638 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: He may not have the household name recognition of standup comedians like Kevin Hart or Amy Schumer but, make no mistake butter beans, Canadian-born comic Russell Peters is one of the world’s most successful joke tellers who, we first learned from Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial, splashed out $6.45 million for a lavishly appointed mansion of no obvious architectural vernacular in the guard-gated and celeb-favored Hidden Hills enclave in Los Angeles’s far western suburbs. Described in listing descriptions as a “romantic villa” and the “Undisputed best value in all of Hidden Hills,” the opulently outfitted residence, built in 1998 and first listed in early 2014 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $8.25 million, sits on 1.45 mostly landscaped acres with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 11,638-square-feet.

A circular drive passes under a porte cochère before it sweeps around to a secondary motor court and five car garage while the double front doors open to one of the more cliché features frequently found in massive suburban mansions, a cavernous double-height foyer with twin curved staircases. There are formal living and dining rooms, the former with carved stone fireplace, and a colossal eat-in kitchen fitted and kitted with handcrafted cabinetry, a mix of black and white stone countertops and an extensive array of name-brand commercial-style appliances that include a built-in pizza oven. There’s also a family room with walk-in wet bar and TV-surmounted fireplace; a billiards room with a full wall of built-in storage and display cabinets; a 14-seat professional movie theater with coffered ceiling and blood-red Venetian plastered walls; a small fitness room with dry sauna; and a temperature controlled wine cellar and tasting room. An entirely wood-paneled, multi-room den/library — marketing materials call it a “One of a kind gentlemen’s lounge” — incorporates a bank of three built-in televisions, a wet bar, a built-in humidor, a fish tank, a compact kitchen with top-grade appliances and an adjoining office with TV surmounted fireplace and huge, wrap-around built-in desk.

Unlike many estates in Hidden Hills, Mister Peters’ property does not include equestrian facilities but none-the-less offers a number of outdoor recreation and leisure options. A trellis shaded dining terrace includes a built-in barbecue and bar and there’s extensive terracing for lounging and sunbathing along with an LED-lit swimming pool with faux-stone waterfall and spa, a multi-hole putting green and a stone and wrought iron accented gazebo with television.

Some of the other showbiz types who own Hidden Hills mansion include Miley Cyrus, Drake, Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and 19-year-old Kylie Jenner, social media powerhouse daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, who owns not just one but three homes in the guard-gated enclave.

Mister Peters, who earned around $9 million in 2016 and more than $20 million in 2013 according to the bean counters at Forbes, sold a three-story home in the hills above Studio City late last year for $2.5 million but continues to own an approximately 10,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu’s Point Dume area that was purchased in the spring of 2014 for $4.725 million and put up for sale in September 2016 with a rose-tinted asking price of $11.95 million that has since plummeted to its current ask of $9.5 million. The 46-year old international stand up star, engaged last fall to Ruzanna Khetchian and set to appear in the silver screen comedies “Public Schooled” and “Supercon,” additionally owns a home in Woodland Hills that was bought in 2012 for $1.46 million — his ex-wife and young daughter live there — as well as a small condo in Las Vegas picked up in 2011 for $245,000 and a modest tract house in a gated development in Henderson, NV, scooped up in 2007 for $710,000.

listing photos: The Agency