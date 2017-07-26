Billionaire Rockstar Energy Drink Founder Russ Weiner Re-Lists Beverly Hills Estate at Higher Price

SELLER: Russ Weiner

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $49,000,000

SIZE: total of (approx.) 12,100 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 10 full and 4 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Multibillionaire Russ Weiner, ginger-haired founder of the Rockstar energy drink empire and son of right-wing talk-radio star Michael Savage, re-listed a celeb-pedigreed estate in Beverly Hills with an increased asking price of $49,000,000. The eye-popping new price is a gutsy four million bucks more than the $45 million it was unsuccessfully priced earlier this year and more than 2.5-times the $19 million he paid for the resort-like spread less than two years ago.

Madonna bought the Sunset Boulevard estate in 2003 for $12 million from Sela Ward and sold it October 2013 for $19.5 million to an investor who, unfortunately for him, took a half of a million dollar loss not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, when it was sold to Mister Weiner not quite two years later. Mister Weiner, who the bean counters at Forbes estimate presides over a growing fortune of about $4.3 billion, never moved in but gave the place an extensive and costly cosmetic overhaul and, so the unconfirmed celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, briefly rented it to Jay-Z and Beyoncé before the recent birth of their twins.

Privately positioned down a long, gated driveway, the 1.14-acre estate’s custom fitted interior spaces total approximately 12,100-square-feet with nine bedrooms, ten full and four half bathrooms and seven fireplaces divided between the multi-winged French Country-style main house and two detached guesthouses. Ultra-luxe creature comforts include a fifteen-seat movie theater plus four additional TV watching lounges with surround sound, a professional bar, dedicated staff quarters and a snazzy eat-in kitchen (plus a secondary catering kitchen) with custom-milled cabinets that can be opened and closed by remote control. The lushly landscaped grounds offer off-street parking for a dozen or more cars, numerous and secluded patios and terraces, a carpet of lawn shaded by a trio of mature palm trees, a 60-foot-long swimming pool worthy of a five-star boutique hotel and a lighted tennis court.

Like many if not most multibillionaires, Mister Weiner unsurprisingly maintains a heavy-duty portfolio of multi-million dollar mansions on both the left and right coasts. In Los Angeles he owns not just one but two of the ultra-lavish estates in the illustrious, guard-gated Beverly Park enclave, the smaller a 9,812-square-foot Mediterranean on 1.84 acres that was purchased in 2007 for $15 million and the other an opulent, vaguely Italianate villa of approximately 12,500-square-feet acquired in early 2015 for $18.6 million. In addition to an ocean-front estate in Delray Beach, FL, he’s owned since 2009 when it was picked up for $11.6 million, last year Mister Weiner shelled out $19.95 million, in cash, for a 9,431-square-foot waterfront mansion with seven bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms and more than 160-feet of prime frontage on Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay.

Listing photos: The Agency