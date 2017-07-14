Rosie O’Donnell Lands Sleek Triplex Penthouse in Midtown Manhattan

BUYER: Rosie O’Donnell

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $8,000,000

SIZE: 3,563 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street, via the eagle-eyed folk at 6sqft.com, is that property gossip column staple Rosie O’Donnell splashed out $8 million for a triplex penthouse with expansive roof terrace atop the 33-story Sterling Plaza building on the east side of Midtown Manhattan where some of her neighbors include the Consulate Generals of Peru and Ukraine. The sleekly remodeled penthouse, which carries maintenance and taxes that ring up to a hefty $7,606 per month, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,563-square-feet.

An entry vestibule so puny it barely exists opens to a spacious, light-filled combination living and dining room finished with wide plank hardwood floorboards imported from Russia, a graphically minimalist honed black granite fireplace, a greenhouse window with open views to the east and a wet bar with glitzy back-lit onyx countertop. The separate, eat-in kitchen stretches decadently to 33-feet-long with imported Italian cabinets, seamless snow-white counter tops and a snazzy array of top of the line appliances that include a 70-bottle wine fridge and built-in espresso/coffee maker. An over-sized center work island has dark wood countertops and incorporates a small vegetable sink and a six-person dining counter next to another greenhouse window with tower-top city views.

Just off the kitchen there’s a bedroom and bathroom suitable for staff, guest or home office conversion while the master suite, less the ideally just inside the front door, has what listing descriptions describe as “endlessly clever custom closetry, to-die-for Western City views and an only-in-New York” marble-walled bathroom outfitted with heated marble floor, a television set into a glass wall, a free-standing tub plus a two-person walk-in steam shower and a floating marble vanity over-mounted by mirrored oval medicine cabinets hung in front of a row of windows. A Guggenheim Museum inspired sculptural staircase descends to the lower level where there are two guest bedrooms, one with a private, glass-railed balcony that would surely make an agoraphobic break out in a cold sweat, and a white marble and mosaic tiled bathroom with heated floor and two-person Swedish sauna.

The 1,620-square-foot roof terrace, with outdoor kitchen/bar and custom sound and lighting system, has up-close views of the Empire State and Chrysler building as well as a through-the-towers view of Queens and the East River.

The famously and fearlessly outspoken comedian, actress, former talk show host, author, entrepreneur and politically polarizing provocateur last owned a New York City apartment in 2014 when she sold a duplex penthouse in Greenwich Village for $9 million. Her often in flux property portfolio still includes a five residence river front compound in Nyack, NY, purchased in a series of transactions between May of 2001 and January of 2008 at a total cost of $8.605 million. She also owns a not quite 7,600-square-foot bay front mini-mansion in West Palm Beach, FL, scooped up in July 2015 for $4.975 million and unsuccessfully listed for sale last year at $6.05 million as well as a 5.65-acre spread in Saddle River, NJ, acquired in October 2013 for $6.375 and, after more than 1.5 years on the market, remains for sale at $5.9 million, an amount that represents a nearly half of a million dollar loss not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees.

exterior building image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Stribling