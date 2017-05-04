Rooney Mara Lists Celeb-Pedigreed Mid-Century Modern Pavilion in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Rooney Mara

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $3,800,000

SIZE: 2,340 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After first being floated as a whisper listing at $3.895 million, sports heiress turned acclaimed actress Rooney Mara hoisted her freshly restored and carefully upgraded steel and glass mid-century modern pavilion above Bronson Canyon in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for sale on the open market at $3.8 million. The notably philanthropic, twice Oscar-nominated actress, set to portray the titular character in the upcoming silver screen drama “Mary Magdalene and much rumored to be romantically involved with her “Mary Magdalene” co-star Joaquin Phoenix, purchased the property just over two years ago for $2.9 million from beau-hunky Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård.

Designed by architect Phil Brown, built in 1963 on a not-quite quarter-acre promontory at the end of a discreet cul-de-sac, the residence retains its original, open plan footprint with newly installed and nearly white terrazzo floors that reflect light as they flow throughout the modestly sized and stylishly outfitted 2,340-square-foot residence. There are, per listing details, two bedrooms and 1.5 restored, vintage-style bathrooms.

A secured courtyard entrance leads to a glass-walled entry that opens to an airy and sun-splashed, 30-plus-foot-long combination living and dining room that’s furnished with an impressive collection and name-brand mid-century modern furniture, anchored by a elegantly austere raised hearth fireplace and defined by two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open to a wrap-around deck cantilevered over the hillside with panoramic city and mountain views. Completely open to the living/dining room, the compact but smartly arranged and expensively equipped galley-style features ever-so-pale mint colored cabinetry and stainless steel countertops. An adjoining lounge/breakfast nook with a built-in cushioned banquette is set into a frameless corner window. Just off the kitchen there’s an office/den easily pressed into use as a third bedroom while the two dedicated bedrooms occupy their own wing on the other side of the house with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders that look out to private gardens.

