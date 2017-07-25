Rooney Mara Chops Price of Mid-Century Modern Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Sports heiress-turned-Oscar nominated actress Rooney Mara has chopped the asking price of her celeb-pedigreed mid-century modern in the hills above L.A.’s Bronson Canyon from $3.8 million to just under $3.6 million after nearly three months on the open market.

Soon to be seen in the titular role in historical biopic “Mary Magdalene,” the “Carol” star acquired the steel-and-glass pavilion in early 2015 for $2.9 million from “Big Little Lies” star Alexander Skarsgard. She first floated the property as an off-market whisper listing with a too sanguine price tag that was a tetch below $3.9 million.

Designed by architect Phil Brown and built in 1963 on a nearly quarter-acre promontory near the end of a discreet cul-de-sac, the comfortably sophisticated residence retains its original, open-plan layout. Platinum gray terrazzo floors run throughout the 2,300-square-foot residence, which contains two (and potentially three) bedrooms and 1.5 upgraded bathrooms that feature restored vintage elements. A gated courtyard leads to a glass-walled foyer that spills into a sun-filled living and dining room that stretches to more than 30 feet in length. The living area is anchored by a minimal-minded two-sided fireplace with cantilevered hearth. Two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders lead out to a wraparound deck that extends out over the hillside with sweeping city, canyon and mountain views.

Open to the living/dining room over a wide center island, the galley-style kitchen is fitted with durable stainless steel countertops on mint-colored cabinetry. An adjoining breakfast nook has a built-in cushioned banquette set into a frameless corner window, and just off the kitchen, an office/den is easily converted to a third bedroom.

