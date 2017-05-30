Ron Howard Chops the Price of New York Co-Op Apartment (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s been only two months since Ron Howard put his pristine high-floor co-operative apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side for sale on the open market, and the asking price has already dropped by a million bucks to its current ask of $11.5 million. The two-time-Oscar-winning producer-director purchased the approximately 3,000-square-foot, full-floor spread on the 26th floor of the north tower of the twin-towered Eldorado building in 2004 for a bit less than $5.6 million. The apartment is co-listed with Ann Cutbill Lenane and Robin Kencel at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Configured with two (and potentially three) bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the apartment is entered via a private-elevator landing that opens to a foyer wrapped in smooth wood paneling reminiscent of a plush 1930s ocean liner. There are skyline views over Central Park from the living room and adjacent library. A separate dining room links to a sleekly renovated yet cozy, sun-flooded kitchen. A small den — a potential third bedroom — opens directly off the foyer, while the en suite guest bedroom and master suite are situated at the end of a long corridor for maximum privacy. High-tech creature comforts include a comprehensive home-automation system and a Fort Knox-worthy security apparatus.

Previous high-profile residents of the art deco-style apartment house include Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin, who recently sold a two-bedroom unit on the ground floor for $1.25 million. Howard and his wife, Cheryl, sold their 33-acre Connecticut estate in 2014 for $27.5 million and continue to own a three-bedroom ocean-view condo in Santa Monica, Calif., scooped up in 2006 for $2.75 million.