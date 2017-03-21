A vintage mid-century residence on a discreet cul-de-sac near the tippy-top of the impossibly trendy and tremendously expensive Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills, owned per property records by Oscar-nominated “Shrek” writer Roger S.H. Schulman, has come to market with an asking price of $6.8 million. Schulman, an NAACP Image Award winning writer/producer for the 1990s Queen Latifah comedy series “Living Single” and currently a writer/producer on the pre-teen oriented Disney series “Bizaardvark,” stands to earn a fortune on the sale of the boxy, low-slung 1960s residence that last changed hands in early 2000 for $1.23 million.

Set high on a mostly flat and slightly more than half-acre parcel with north- and west-facing mountain and sunset views, the existing residence measures in at over 3,800-square-feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A parquet-floored foyer leads to a low-ceiled living room with dingy tan wall-to-wall carpeting and a monumental beige marble fireplace and an adjacent, dark wood-paneled den has another fireplace, this one with a cantilevered raised hearth.

A semi-circular formal dining room has gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows that less then optimally look out on the concrete driveway that passes alongside the house on its way to the garage at the rear of the property and the spacious eat-in kitchen appears to have been updated at some point with a combination of dark wood and gleaming stainless steel cabinetry. The kitchen, den, living room and at least two bedrooms open to a courtyard-style front yard privately perched well above the street with swimming pool, deck and panoramic views.

One of only a few in the swank neighborhood zoned for a subterranean garage, the property is being marketed as a “development opportunity,” which suggests it will most appeal to an experienced developer who will more than likely radically alter or raze the existing home to make way for something bigger, sleeker and technologically up to date.

