SIZE: 10,681 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Top selling British recording artist Robbie Williams — by some accounts he’s sold more than 70 million records and his most recent album, “The Heavy Entertainment Show,” debuted late last year as the number one album in the U.K. — unloaded his long-time mansion in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates development in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks for $9.9 million, a ten-percent drop from its $11 million asking price. Property records show the former Take That boy bander purchased the lavishly outfitted if, arguably, generically luxurious property in July 2002 for $5.45 million from country music star Clint Black and “Knots Landing” actress Lisa Hartman Black and we hear from good ol’ real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak the new owner is record producer, radio personality, DJ and record label executive DJ Khaled.

The 10,681-square-foot, vaguely chateau-esque residence, an architectural mish-mash of styles described in marketing materials as a “Newly restored modern traditional,” sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre with a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The mansion has “oversized rooms” and “endless entertaining areas,” according to listing details, including a sky light topped double height foyer with floating curved staircase and a double parlor-style formal living room, one with black brocade wall covering and carved marble fireplace and the other white-walled with nearly floor-to-ceiling wood-trimmed doors to the backyard. An adjoining formal dining space has one wall entirely covered in mirrored panels. The roomy enter island eat-in kitchen, with raised snack bar and gleaming stainless steel subway tile back splash behind the commercial-style range, opens to an informal dining area set into a window-lined bay while an octagonal family room offers a gas fireplace, integrated media equipment and two banks of accordion fold glass doors, one that opens to a serene courtyard and the other that opens to a dining loggia with TV surmounted outdoor fireplace and built-in barbecue. Tucked away on the main floor there’s also a mirror-lined gym.

Four en suite guest/family bedrooms are joined on the upper floor by a spacious master suite that encompasses a large bedroom, a sitting area with fabric tented ceiling treatment and walls covered in pewter colored brocade wallpaper, a private terrace with tree-framed views over the San Fernando Valley, a boutique style walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a cushioned banquette below a picture window. There’s also a staff suite on the main floor and a two-room guest suite on the upper floor. The backyard offers extensive stone terracing, a thick carpet of lawn, a tented cabana next to the swimming pool, and a grotto-style spa set into a tumble of boulders.

Mister Williams, married to American actress Ayda Field — she’s most recently popped up in several British mini-series including “Paranoid” and “Power Monkeys,” significantly upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles in late 2015 when he shelled out a traffic-stopping $32.67 million for a city-view estate high above Beverly Hills that he bought from apparel mogul Armand Marciano. The three-plus-acre gated estate includes a massive faux-Tuscan mansion of 24,260-square-feet with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms plus three additional staff bedrooms and an unusually large guesthouse next to a shimmering, mosaic tiled swimming pool. Back in the U.K., Mister Williams, who has reportedly battled mental illness, substance abuse, obesity and low self-esteem, additionally maintains a 46-room mansion in West London’s natty Holland Park neighborhood that he picked up in late 2013 from the estate of late film director Michael Winner for a reported £17.5 million, a hefty amount our handy-dandy currency conversion contraption indicates amounts to almost US$26 million at today’s rates.

