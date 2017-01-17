Rob Thomas, creator of the “Veronica Mars” and “iZombie” television series, splashed out a bit more than $4 million, according to sales records, for a spacious and freshly rehabbed East Coast traditional along a leafy cul-de-sac in a pleasantly unpretentious but still high-priced pocket of Encino in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Listing details show the almost 7,900-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence sits behind gates and opens to a double-height foyer with a dramatically curved, floating staircase and glistening dark-stained hardwood floors that run throughout most of the house. The formal living room, with massive minimalist fireplace and bowed bay window large enough to accommodate a grand piano, doubles as a home theater with a drop-down movie screen.

There’s also a banquet-hall-sized formal dining room, a den with a built-in entertainment unit, and an open-plan great room that encompasses a marble-countered kitchen with top-grade fittings and a U-shaped built-in dining banquette set into a window-lined bay. A lounge area, where a full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold open (according to listing details), creates “quintessential indoor/outdoor California living.”

The oversized master suite has a marble fireplace with a carved-wood mantelpiece, a pair of walk-in closets, and a luxuriously ample, marble-floored, and skylit bathroom outfitted with a two-person soaking tub and a glass-enclosed steam shower with a cantilevered marble bench. There’s also a good-sized den/library, a small study, a separate home office with built-in desks, and a mirror-walled fitness room with a pitched and vaulted ceiling. Outdoor recreation and leisure options include a vast stone-tiled terrace with a built-in grilling station that steps down to a grassy yard, a sport court, a swimming pool, and a pergola-topped cabana.

listing photos: The Agency