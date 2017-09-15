‘The Americans’ star Richard Thomas Lists Pre-War Co-op in Midtown Manhattan’s Historic Alwyn Court

SELLER: Richard Thomas

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,995,000

SIZE: (approx.) 1,600 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Richard Thomas, the actor who portrays FBI Agent Frank Gaad on the spy thriller “The Americans” but is still widely known for his role as John-Boy on the iconic 1970s family drama “The Waltons,” listed his eclectically furnished and art-filled apartment at the legendary and lavishly embellished Alwyn Court building in Midtown Manhattan with an asking price of $2,995,000. Thomas, who has a dozen Broadway productions under his professional belt and who earned his first Tony nomination earlier this year opposite Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon in a revival of the 1939 Lillian Hellman play “The Little Foxes,” purchased the fourth floor unit in July 2004 for $1.55 million as we first revealed by the celebrity property gossips at Luxury Listings. Over-scaled, original parquet floors run throughout the approximately 1,600-square-foot co-op that has two good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An L-shaped entrance hall with coat closet leads to an oversized foyer that doubles as a nice-to-have but unfortunately windowless dining room. Beyond the dining room the 27-foot-long living room has an unremarkable view of the building next door through three east facing sash windows and an elegant chateau-style fireplace between built-in bookcases that don’t quite extend to the high ceiling. The unconventionally shaped but thoroughly modern kitchen, just off the foyer/dining room, has eco-friendly bamboo floorboards, marble or marble-like counter tops on sleek and shiny white cabinets, up-to-date stainless steel designer appliances and two large windows frosted for privacy. The smaller of the two bedrooms is en suite with two closets plus a full wall of built-in storage and the other is well situated in close proximity to a discretely positioned and desirably windowed bathroom.

The Alwyn Court, an imposing French Renaissance edifice with a fetchingly intricate carved limestone façade that presides over the frenetic corner of Seventh Avenue and West 58th Street, was built in 1909 and is arranged around a spectacular, skylight topped central atrium. Residents are provided white glove services including full-time doormen not to mention the charming convenience of having the Petrossian Boutique and Café on the ground floor not to mention Carnegie Hall just a block to the south and Central Park only one block to the north.

Born and raised in New York City — both of his late parents danced with the venerable New York City Ballet and later founded and ran an illustrious ballet school on the Upper West Side, Thomas spent some time living on the West Coast where he owned a stately four bedroom and six bathroom Italianate villa in Los Angeles’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area that he purchased in 1995 for $600,000 and sold in June 2004 for $1.765 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate