Sound Designer Puts Stylish Silver Lake Spanish on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Uber-accomplished motion picture sound designer Richard King has his stylishly eclectic four-bedroom and two-bathroom hillside home in L.A.’s boho-chic Silver Lake area up for sale at a smidgen less than $2 million. King, who’s frequently worked with powerhouse auteurs like Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg, is well positioned to realize a hefty profit on the not quite 2,900-square-foot vintage-1920s Spanish-style home, which tax records indicate was purchased in 1995 for $350,000.

A discreet entry and slender entrance hall with peg-and-groove hardwood flooring steps down to a living room with wood beams across the ceiling, a fireplace and glass doors to a slim balcony with canyon views that on a clear day extend all the way to the distant shimmer of the Pacific Ocean.

Arched display niches, where King shows off his trio of Oscars won for his work on “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception,” flank a larger archway. This connects to a dining room that links through to a slightly petite, cottage-style kitchen appointed with name-brand stainless steel appliances and a mix of mahogany-and-soapstone countertops. A small office with built-in cabinetry, two bedrooms and a remodeled, period-style hall bathroom complete the upper level. The downstairs provides two more bedrooms, a colorfully tiled bathroom, a sunroom/yoga studio/gym and a family room.

Due to the steep downward slope of the hillside lot, the courtyard-size backyard sits well below the upper two levels of the house and incorporates a tree-shaded stone patio, a sandbox-size patch of fake grass, a sports court and a couple of concrete-floored basement rooms with exterior entrances.

listing photos: Compass