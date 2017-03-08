SELLER: Fred Silverman

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $17,765,000

SIZE: (approx.) 8,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms plus 4-bed/4-bath guesthouse and separate pool house

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It took nearly a year and, in the end, he settled for nearly half of the original, in-hindsight terrifically optimistic $30 million price tag, but veteran television executive Fred Silverman sold his sprawling, multi-residence compound in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles for $17.765 million. Despite the huge discount — the last asking price was $22.5 million — Mister Silverman still pocketed a small fortune as property records indicate the primetime programming bigwig, who has held top posts at ABC, NBC and CBS, picked up the larger of estate’s two-parcels in 1992 for $2.55 million and acquired the adjacent property about 1.5 years later for another $650,000 from late, German-born producer Werner Koenig.

Online marketing materials theatrically describe the gated 2.63-acre spread as “The most important compound on the West side” and show the main house, a stately and well maintained if somewhat dated mansion of around 8,000-square-feet, has five bedrooms and six full and 2 half bathrooms. At the rear of the property, a self-contained guesthouse of about 3,500-square-feet, used by Mister Silverman as an executive office, has another four bedrooms and four bathrooms and a detached pool house offers another bathroom and changing room, a kitchen, and a poolside lounge that does double duty as a projection room. The “park-like” property will accommodate off-street parking for “dozens of vehicles,” per listing details, and includes extensive rose gardens bordered by meticulously clipped boxwoods, numerous brick and stone terraces, vast lawns peppered with mature specimen trees, a swimming pool, a swimming pool sized koi pond stocked with more than 100 koi, and a tennis court.

Property records suggest that in the spring of 2016 Mister Silverman downsized to a 6,652-square-foot home on a gated, bluff-top half-acre parcel that overlooks the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Listing details show the Duane Jackson-designed residence was built in 2002 with four bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms, a double-height living room, open kitchen and family room, and a bi-level backyard with trellis-shaded terraces, swimming pool with curvaceous infinity edge, and unobstructed views over the golf course.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency