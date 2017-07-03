‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Rebel Wilson Picks Up New York City Pied-à-Terre

BUYER: Rebel Wilson

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,953,000

SIZE: 1,343 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Rebel Wilson is the latest deep-pocketed Tinseltowner to shell out millions of dollars to buy into a newly and luxuriously converted late 19th-century loft building on a cobblestone street in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood that is increasingly stuffed like a sardine tin with famous folk. The lower floor unit was listed as high as $4.5 million, according to online resources, but was last listed at $3.995 million and sold at a hefty discount, as was first spotted by our eagle-eyed celebrity real estate compadre at WWD, for $2,953,000. Online marketing materials indicate the 1,343-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reasonably roomy but hardly huge L-shaped open plan living/dining and kitchen area.

The full-service building offers a long list of desirable amenities that include 24-hour doormen and concierge services, state-of-the-art security, a climate controlled wine cellar, children’s playroom, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, a 71-foot long indoor swimming pool and a fitness center with men’s and women’s locker rooms and a Turkish Hamman. The biggest draw for celebs, however, might well be the ceramic tile-lined subterranean motor court that can’t be seen from the street and, hence, allows residents and invited guests to enter and exit the building without being spotted by paparazzi or other passersby.

The Australian-born comedic actress, who had a small but memorable breakout role in the 2011 blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids” and later this year will reprise her role as Fat Amy on the third installment of the “Pitch Perfect” musical movie franchise, joins a growing list of entertainment industry hot shots in the building. Other owners are rumored and reported to include British boy bander Harry Styles, leading man Jake Gyllenhaal, rom-com veteran Meg Ryan, married actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and “Hunger Games” superstar Jennifer Lawrence, who early this year shelled out $9.035 million for a 3,184-square-foot unit she made available as a luxury rental, first at $30,000 per month and then at $27,500 per month. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the new owners of a 5,375-square-foot duplex penthouse that cost them a spine tingling $20,185,000 and Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton is widely rumored to be the owner of a mansion-sized 8,900-square-foot duplex penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool that sold in March for a sliver under $44 million.

Miz Wilson, who will spend the summer in New York filming a movie, maintains two homes in Los Angeles. One is tucked down at the end of a snaking private lane along a famously celeb-lined street in the Hollywood Hills that she picked up in May 2014 for $2.2 million and the other, substantially larger and certainly luxuriously appointed if a fairly generic brand new traditional in West Hollywood, she scooped up just over a year ago for $2.95 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Cantor and Pecorella