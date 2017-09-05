Ray Romano Snags Venice Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

Although it seems unlikely it was purchased for his own use, property records suggest sitcom superstar Ray Romano paid $2.1 million for a renovated ranch-style residence in the tremendously trendy community of Venice. The unassuming single-story residence, which shares a driveway with the almost identical house next door and is described in marketing materials as a “Modern Farmhouse,” has three bedrooms plus a den and two and a half bathrooms in not quite 1,900 square feet.

The front door abruptly opens directly into an expansive, loft-like if somewhat low-ceilinged combination living-dining room with wide-plank wood floors and cozy shiplap-clad accent walls. The kitchen, completely open to the living and dining area, has solid-surface countertops, a vaguely nautical mix of navy blue and white cabinetry and a large center island with an integrated snack bar. French doors in the master bedroom lead out to a sun-splashed deck that steps down to a flat and grassy yard, and a laundry room off the kitchen links through to a side-facing two-car garage at the front of the house.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star, who can boast three Emmys and appeared this year on the silver screen in the romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” has owned a nearly 10,000-plus-square-foot Mediterranean villa on more than 1.25 landscaped acres in Encino’s affluent Encino Oaks neighborhood since the 1990s, and in early 2004 he shelled out nearly $8.5 million for an oceanfront residence with two guesthouses on Malibu’s Broad Beach.

