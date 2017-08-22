Rachel Skarsten Buys Laurel Canyon Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Skarsten Buys Laurel Canyon Cottage
Skarsten: Variety/REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
12 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

Canadian actress Rachel Skarsten, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth I on the recently canceled historical series “Reign” and will soon be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s drama “Molly’s Game,” has purchased a secluded, celeb-pedigreed cottage in the storied Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles for not quite $1.4 million.

SEE MORE: From the August 22, 2017, issue of Variety

Previously owned or occupied by model-turned-actress Rene Russo, “300” and “Atomic Blonde” screenwriter Kurt Johnstad and “Ben-Hur” and sol by “Boardwalk Empire” star Jack Huston, the 1920s cottage sits on a postage-stamp-size hillside parcel and measures in at a tad bit above 1,600 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Invisible from the street, behind a detached single-car garage and a secured entry gate, the house includes a sun-flooded step-down living room with a high ceiling, the original tile-accented fireplace and French doors that lead to a wraparound deck with leafy canyon views.

Brown-and-white checkerboard flooring in the dining room continues into the adjoining kitchen that features marble countertops, two under-counter wine fridges and a commercial-style range that’s rather awkwardly placed in front of a bank of windows. Both bedrooms have coved ceilings and windows that look into the surrounding treetops. The lone bathroom, all in white, mixes original fixtures with up-to-date materials.

The large, recently redone deck has a semi-sunken hot tub, and nestled into the lushly planted hillside below the deck, a tiny detached cabin with a high ceiling is perfect for a meditation lounge, a home office or an art studio.

listing photos: Nestseekers

 

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. James says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Oh boy more real estate news instead of gossip and hate political fake news. !!!!!
      Thanks.

      Reply

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad