Rachel Skarsten Buys Laurel Canyon Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian actress Rachel Skarsten, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth I on the recently canceled historical series “Reign” and will soon be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s drama “Molly’s Game,” has purchased a secluded, celeb-pedigreed cottage in the storied Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles for not quite $1.4 million.

Previously owned or occupied by model-turned-actress Rene Russo, “300” and “Atomic Blonde” screenwriter Kurt Johnstad and “Ben-Hur” and sol by “Boardwalk Empire” star Jack Huston, the 1920s cottage sits on a postage-stamp-size hillside parcel and measures in at a tad bit above 1,600 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Invisible from the street, behind a detached single-car garage and a secured entry gate, the house includes a sun-flooded step-down living room with a high ceiling, the original tile-accented fireplace and French doors that lead to a wraparound deck with leafy canyon views.

Brown-and-white checkerboard flooring in the dining room continues into the adjoining kitchen that features marble countertops, two under-counter wine fridges and a commercial-style range that’s rather awkwardly placed in front of a bank of windows. Both bedrooms have coved ceilings and windows that look into the surrounding treetops. The lone bathroom, all in white, mixes original fixtures with up-to-date materials.

The large, recently redone deck has a semi-sunken hot tub, and nestled into the lushly planted hillside below the deck, a tiny detached cabin with a high ceiling is perfect for a meditation lounge, a home office or an art studio.

