Long-engaged couple Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen made a covert, off-market deal to sell their mid-century ranch house on a hillside plateau high above Coldwater Canyon in Sherman Oaks for $3.8 million. The buyer, according to property records, was Lucky Brand clothing label co-founder Barry Perlman. Bilson, whose TV series “Hart of Dixie” was canceled a couple of years ago, and Christensen, star of two of the “Star Wars” prequels, acquired the über-private property in late 2012 for a tad bit below $2.7 million.

The extensively renovated single-story house, built in the early 1950s and measuring in at around 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, was worked over for the couple by decorator Kishani Perera, and the comfortably stylish result was later photographed for the online magazine Lonny.

A long, gated, and hedge-lined drive slopes gently down to an oversized motor court and detached two-car garage. At the heart of the multi-winged, metal-roofed residence is a spacious living room with a beam-crossed vaulted ceiling and a fireplace faced in a rigid grid of beige blocks. A broad bank of glass doors provides a sweeping eastern view over the San Fernando Valley, and folds open to a trellis-shaded section of smooth concrete terracing that surrounds a dark-bottom swimming pool with an inset spa.

Dark-stained, wide-plank hardwoods in the living room continue into the sleekly updated kitchen with wood cabinets and premium-quality, commercial-style appliances. A long snack peninsula separates the kitchen from an informal dining area and den that gives way to a flat and grassy backyard where there’s a poured-concrete wet bar and grilling station with a portable pizza oven.

One of the bedrooms was repurposed as a deluxe dressing room with shoe shelves that extend from the floor to the ceiling, and the master bedroom, which opens to the swimming pool, has an attached bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub set in front of a picture window that looks out to a serene, rock-lined koi pond.

