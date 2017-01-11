Television director/producer and veteran documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (an Emmy nominee and Peabody Award winner for the 2015 Showtime doc “Listen to Me Marlon”) and “Project Runway” producer Jane Cha (a 12-time Emmy nominee) put their Hollywood Hills home up for sale with an asking price a smidgen shy of $3.9 million.

Online listings show that the property — more than half an acre tucked into a hairpin curve high in the foothills above Beachwood Canyon, directly below the Hollywood sign — went quickly into escrow. Always eerily plugged-in real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her vintage white-patent-leather go-go boots that the buyer is composer Michael Skloff, who split last year from sitcom supernova Marta Kauffman after 30-plus years of marriage.

Property records indicate that Cutler — who executive produces “Nashville” and recently signed a first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios — acquired the 1920s, Spanish-style home in early 2004 for a bit over $1.9 million. Listing details show the two-story residence is configured with three bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in just over 4,100 square feet.

The house opens to a foyer with a curved staircase and steps down to a delightfully dramatic double-height living room with a fireplace, hand-stenciled wood beams on the ceiling, and a wall-wide bank of French doors that lead to a swimming pool and lushly landscaped gardens where Cha and Cutler were married in 2010 (with Heidi Klum as a bridesmaid). There’s also a den/library with floor-to- ceiling bookshelves, an office with custom storage cabinets, a formal dining room with an adjacent taproom, and an all-white kitchen expensively decked out with slab marble counter tops and all the most up-to-date stainless steel appliances a chef might desire.

Kauffman and Skloff — she created “Friends,” and he wrote the theme song — long owned a mansion in Hancock Park that they sold last year in a hush-hush, off-market deal for almost $8.2 million to interior decorator and TV personality Nate Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent. Berkus and Brent have renovated several other homes in Los Angeles and New York.

