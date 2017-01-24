A Tudor Revival-style residence in L.A.’s historic and historically expensive Hancock Park, listed at $4.75 million, is in escrow and about to be sold, according to online listings, for an unknown amount, and real-estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her much admired Judith Leiber handbag collection that the new owners will be 12-time Emmy-nominated “Project Runway” producer Jane Cha and Emmy-winning television, film, and documentary director/producer R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue,” “Nashville”).

The brick-accented, faux-timbered, and ivy-encrusted manor house, built in 1930 and extensively updated, sits on a 0.41-acre mid-block parcel and measures in at 6,600 square feet with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Generously proportioned entertaining spaces with hardwood floors include a center-hall entry flanked by formal living and dining rooms with crown moldings and eight-pane casement windows that extend almost floor to ceiling. The all-white island kitchen, luxuriously updated with marble counter tops and a super-sized center island with integrated snack counter, gives way to a sprawling leisure wing that includes a small lounge, a massive family/game room lined with French doors, and a home theater with eight recliners.

Upstairs, there are four en suite bedrooms, at least one of which links through to a charming sun porch. A terrace at the back of the house gives way to a grassy backyard with a swimming pool, a spa, and a detached garage converted to living space.

Since 2004, the couple has owned a 1920s Spanish-style home above Beachwood Canyon, where they were married in the garden in 2010, and that came up for sale earlier this year at a tetch below $3.9 million. The property is in escrow, and seemingly omniscient Yolanda Yakketyyak snitched the buyer is “Friends” theme song composer Michael Skloff.

listing photos: John Aaroe Group