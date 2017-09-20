‘Pretty Little Liars’ Creator Lists Home Above the Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

I. Marlene King House
I. Marlene King, writer, producer and creator of the megahit teen mystery thriller “Pretty Little Liars,” has her former home just above L.A.’s teeming Sunset Strip up for sale at a smidgen under $4.5 million. King, also the creator of the Bella Thorne-starring drama “Famous in Love,” stands to earn a small fortune on the sale of the elegantly low-key property she and wife Shari Rosenthal have owned since early 2003, when it last changed hands, for $1.65 million. The extensively updated white-clapboard-sided and black-shuttered colonial dates to the 1920s and sits behind gates on close to one-third of an acre with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 3,500 square feet.

A center-hall entry leads to a living room with a homey reclaimed-brick fireplace, and an adjoining sunroom/office is lined with floor-to-ceiling 15-pane windows. The dining room, which features diamond-paned leaded-glass windows, links through to a renovated kitchen fitted with black countertops on white cabinets, a glass-fronted built-in buffet and a five-sided center island with a snack bar. In addition to a den/media lounge, the second floor contains two family bedrooms that share a hall bathroom plus a roomy master suite with a city-view sitting area, a walk-in closet and a bead-board-accented, cottage-style bathroom appointed with a claw-footed tub and steam shower.

King and Rosenthal, married last year in a small ceremony on a beach in Hawaii, decamped the Sunset Strip for the quieter, more family-oriented San Fernando Valley, where real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears they upsized their residential circumstances with the $5.3 million purchase of a brand-new Encino mansion of nearly 8,000 square feet.

