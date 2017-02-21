Real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak was the first to bring to our attention and all but omniscient celebrity real estate tattletale Lucy Spillerguts confirmed that it was Emmy-winning Peter Huyck, writer/producer for “Veep,” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” who shelled out a tad bit more than $2.3 million for a Mediterranean residence in the celeb-peppered hills between Beachwood and Bronson Canyons in the Hollywood Hills. The seller was “Magic Mike” writer and producer Reid Carolin, who purchased the property not quite three years ago for $2.3 million and first listed in April (2016) for just under $3 million.

Listing details show the conscientiously upgraded and tastefully turned out 1920’s residence measures in at a fairly modest 2,600 square feet with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over three floors. Set high on a hillside well above the street, the residence opens to a turreted foyer with curving-stone staircase. There’s a roomy formal living room with fireplace and hand-stenciled wood beams on the raised ceiling along with a formal dining room that opens to a terrace with serene, over the tree-tops view.

The all-white kitchen, with marble counter tops and a built-in banquette for informal dining, adjoins an office with floor-to-ceiling shelves and a built-in desk space. An en suite guest bedroom on the upper level is joined by a master suite with vaulted exposed-wood ceiling and marble-tiled bathroom while a third en suite bedroom located on the lowest floor includes an adjoining sitting area that opens through French doors to a large deck.

Listing photographs show the street-level two-car garage was furnished by the seller as a game room with a television, weight bench and ping-pong table and, in addition to several decks and terraces, the lushly planted grounds includes a palm-shaded swimming pool.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman