Retired tennis great and property-gossip-column regular Pete Sampras has sold a rustic-luxe residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $7.25 million to an inscrutable trust and we hear from virgin tipster Ivanka Tellyu and veteran celebrity-real-estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts that the new owner is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The sale was a far cry from the property’s original asking price of $8.9 million but still well above the $5.6 million the 14-time Grand Slam winner and his wife, former actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, paid for the vaguely Craftsman-style, six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom residence in the latter days of 2009.

The approximately 6,900-square-foot, stone-accented abode, described in listing details as a “modern traditional showplace,” sits behind gates on a wooded parcel at the end of a discreet cul-de-sac. Open-plan living spaces include a combination living and dining room with two fireplaces. A dining terrace with a built-in grilling station just outside the kitchen gives way to a patch of grass, an outdoor fireplace, and a swimming pool and spa surrounded by flagstone terracing.

Bellamy’s residential holdings include two properties in the Point Dume area of Malibu — one of them bought in late 2014 for $3.6 million from comedian/podcast king Adam Corolla. The Samprases moved on long ago to a deluxe, two-residence compound in the upper reaches of Bel-Air (one of the houses was previously owned by Merv Griffin and, later, Albert Brooks) acquired in two transactions in 2014 that totaled almost $9.5 million.

listing photos: Re/Max Olson & Associates