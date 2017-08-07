Newly Engaged Comedian Patton Oswalt Lists Mediterranean in L.A.’s Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Patton Oswalt

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,499,000

SIZE: 3,595 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Newly engaged writer/producer/comedian Patton Oswalt is preparing for his upcoming second marriage to actress Meredith Salenger by listing the Los Angeles house he shared with his first wife, late true crime writer Michelle McNamara, who passed unexpectedly in April 2016, with an asking price of $2,499,000. Property records show Mister Oswalt, who narrates the campy 1980’s period sitcom “The Goldbergs,” won both a Grammy and an Emmy last year for his Netflix stand up show “Talking for Clapping” and will soon be seen on the silver screen in the star-studded drama “Nostalgia,” acquired the nicely restored and extensively updated 1926 Mediterranean in the Los Feliz area in late 2009 for $1.615 million.

With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a detached one-bed/one-bath guesthouse that together span 3,595-square-feet, the handsome yet unassuming residence sits proudly just a bit above the street with a gated and foliage protected courtyard entry. The foyer features a gracefully curved staircase and practical if not particularly bewitching mottled grey floor tiles that switch to far more fetching honey-toned narrow gauge hardwoods in the adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and coved ceiling moldings and the latter with chatoyant decorative wood beams on the ceiling. A wide archway joins the dining room with a galley-style kitchen renovated with high-end appliances, solid surface countertops on white Shaker style cabinets and snazzy quatrefoil-patterned white tile backsplashes. One end of the kitchen opens to an informal dining area and compactly cozy den with French doors to the backyard. Upstairs, two ample guest bedrooms, plus a roomy sunroom that features a Juliet balcony that overlooks the backyard, share a hall bathroom lined with watery blue vintage tiles while the master suite, with an alluring trio of floor-to-ceiling arched windows, includes a dressing room with marble-topped vanity between built-in wardrobes.

The simply landscaped and tree-shielded backyard, which listing descriptions describe as “the perfect sanctuary for privacy and seclusion,” offers extensive tile terracing, an alfresco lounge/dining area with lime green retractable canvas awnings, a small patch of tree-shaded lawn and a swimming pool with inset spa. A slender, gated driveway passes under an arched porte cochère on its way to a detached two-car garage at the rear of the property. The ground floor garage is converted to a children’s playroom/media lounge while the upstairs accommodates a well-appointed guesthouse that incorporates a combination kitchen and living room that opens a slender wrap-around terrace and a separate bedroom with unexpectedly luxurious, marble-tiled en suite bathroom.

Mister Oswalt previously owned a cute-as-a-button, 988-square-foot Spanish bungalow with two bedrooms and one bathroom in a convenient if otherwise fairly unremarkable Burbank neighborhood he bought in 2002 for $425,000 and sold in the spring of 2012 for $488,000.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker