Patton Oswalt Quickly Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in L.A.’s Los Feliz Over Its Asking Price (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Patton Oswalt

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,600,000

SIZE: 3,595 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After less than a month on the market, newly engaged writer/producer/comedian Patton Oswalt likety-split sold his celeb-pedigreed home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for $100,000 more than its $2.499 million asking price. Owned throughout much of the 1990s by “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, the 1926 Mediterranean was acquired by Mister Oswalt and his late wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara, in late 2009 for $1.615 million.

The unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive residence has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a detached one-bed/one-bathroom guesthouse that together span 3,595-square-feet. A small front porch opens a tile-floored foyer with gracefully curved staircase, there’s a fireplace and coved ceiling moldings in the living room and wood-beams span the ceiling in the formal dining room. The updated, nearly all-white galley-style kitchen features high-end appliances, solid surface countertops and quatrefoil-patterned tile backsplashes. One end of the kitchen was opened up to the dining room and the other opens to a small den and informal dining area with French doors to the backyard. There are two well-proportioned guest bedrooms, a window-lined sunroom/office with Juliet balcony and a hall bathroom with watery blue vintage tiles on the second floor along with a master suite with arched floor-to-ceiling windows, a small dressing room with built-in marble-topped vanity and an en suite bathroom.

Described in listing descriptions as “the perfect sanctuary for privacy and seclusion,” the flat backyard includes extensive tile terracing, a dining and lounging area shaded by retractable canvas awnings, a swimming pool with inset spa and a small patch of tree-shaded lawn. A detached two-car garage at the rear of the property was converted to a children’s playroom and there’s a one-bedroom/one-bathroom guesthouse upstairs with living room, full kitchen and slender wrap-around terrace.

Mister Oswalt, now engaged to Malibu-bred “Mad” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” actress Meredith Salenger, narrates the campy 1980’s period sitcom “The Goldbergs,” won both a Grammy and an Emmy last year for his Netflix stand up show “Talking for Clapping” and will soon be seen on the silver screen in the star-studded drama “Nostalgia.”

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker