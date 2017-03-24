SELLER: Pat Harvey

LOCATION: Hidden Hills, CA

PRICE: $6,995,000

SIZE: 9,330 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Award hoovering veteran broadcast journalist Pat Harvey, a pioneering L.A.-based evening news anchorwoman with an astonishing 21 Emmys under her belt, re-listed her mansion in the guard-gated and celebrity-approved SoCal community of Hidden Hills at $5,995,000. The current asking price is substantially below the rose-tinted $7.55 million the estate was originally saddled with when it first came up for sale almost three years ago and $200,000 less than the $6.195 million property records show she and her real estate investor/developer husband Ken Lombard paid for the 1.3-acre spread in September 2009.

The 9,330-square-foot residence is described in marketing materials as a “Majestic Mediterranean Estate” located on an “idyllic street” and certainly it Mediterranean in a vague sort of way and undeniably luxuriously appointed if, arguably, in a very generic sort of way with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. The grandly proportioned foyer was designed to impress guests and the FedEx delivery person with its double-height ceiling and gracefully curved twin staircases. There are formal living and dining rooms, the former with fireplace and wood-beamed vaulted ceiling and the latter with butler’s pantry, along with a library where Miz Harvey displays her impressive trove of Emmys and other industry accolades. More family oriented spaces include a spacious eat-in kitchen with speckled granite counter tops and brand-name stainless steel appliances, a family room with fireplace and wood-encased wet bar, a separate media room with super-sized television, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

All four of the guest bedrooms have travertine and granite en suite bathrooms and the master suite offers a sitting area with elaborate carved stone — or possibly poured concrete — fireplace, glass sliders to a slender balcony, two walk-in closets and an entirely beige bathroom with double-sink vanity, garden tub and glass-enclosed steam shower. The back of the house opens to a series of terraces and loggias that give way to a built-in grilling station, a broad sweep of generously irrigated lawn, a swimming pool and spa, and a rose-covered arbor that leads to a large koi pond.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty