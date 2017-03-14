Iconic 1980s rocker Pat Benatar and her guitarist, bandmate, creative collaborator, and husband, Neil “Spyder” Giraldo, have sold their Hawaiian hideaway in the coveted Pu’uiki area near Hana on the rugged and remote eastern coast of Maui for $3.1 million, after just three months on the market.

The sale price was just a tad under its last asking price of $3.2 million and substantially below the original pie-in-the-sky figure of $3.6 million. The veteran rock ’n’ rollers, now in their 60s and married more than 35 years, purchased the verdant 1.1-acre cliff-top property in October 2000 for $550,000 and custom-built the plantation-style residence, which has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just under 3,300 square feet. Flexible living space above a detached two-car garage, used by the Giraldos as a fitness room and recording studio, has a bathroom and private ocean-view deck.

The main house’s breezy, open-plan living and dining space has practical if pedestrian beige-tile floors under a soaring vaulted ceiling, a kitschy, tiki-style wet bar, and an up-to-date kitchen with granite counter tops and name-brand stainless steel appliances. A broad bank of glass sliders disappear into the walls and allow for a seamless transition to a house-wide, ocean-side lanai. Two en suite bedrooms flank the central living space — the master suite includes an indoor/outdoor lava-rock shower space with two shower heads — and an upper level, crow’s-nest lounge opens to a deck with postcard-ready ocean and coastline views.

The Giraldos, who additionally owned the slightly more than one acre vacant lot across the street that they bought in January 2005 for $400,000 and sold in December 2016 for the same price, currently maintain a secluded and somewhat far-flung 10-acre spread high in the Santa Monica Mountains above the northernmost reaches of Malibu that records show they picked up in late 2006 for $1.67 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty