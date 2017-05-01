Orlando Bloom Lands Minimalist Pavilion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

BUYER: Orlando Bloom
LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA
PRICE: $7,000,000
SIZE: 4,009 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Eagle-eyed snitches Patty Cake and Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial kindly sent word that Orlando Bloom put down some real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $7 million purchase of a striking, minimalist pavilion in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. Built in the late 1950s and just about invisible behind a towering hedge, the single-story residence was transformed by self-taught and internationally heralded Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés who, per property records, acquired the property in June 2011 for $3,246,000. The property first came up for sale about 1.5 years ago with an aggressively rose-tinted price tag of $11.995 million that dropped to $7.995 million before Mister Bloom came along and took it off the architect’s hands for not quite a million dollars below the asking price.

Rigorously austere yet still luxurious, the 4,009-square-foot residence’s four bedrooms and four bathrooms include a master suite with sun-flooded bathroom that opens through a floor-to-ceiling glass slider to a private courtyard with outdoor shower space. Sparely appointed, open-plan living spaces with white oak floorboards incorporate a large living room where a sizable sunken conversation pit is lined with comfortably sumptuous white sofas, a dining room that comfortably seats ten, and an all-white kitchen that opens over a snack bar to a family room/media lounge. Cutting edge technologies include state-of-the-art security and an elaborate, multi-colored LED lighting system that allows the entire residence to be light up like a discotheque. Gigantic floor-to-ceiling glass panels throughout the house slide open to provide an effortless and classically Californian indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The front side of the house opens to an expansive deck with an over the hedgerow city view and the back of the house wraps around a courtyard with a classic kidney-shaped swimming pool surrounded by yacht-quality decking.

The star of the spectacularly successful “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchises, soon to appear in the Shangai-set action-thriller “S.M.A.R.T. Chase,” previously and ever-so-briefly owned a 2,452-square-foot loft in the same building in Manhattan’s Tribeca ‘hood where Taylor Swift owns a suburban mcmansion-sized penthouse she snagged in 2014 for about $19.5 million. Mister Bloom acquired the loft October 2014 for $4.75 million, quickly flipped back on the market less than six months later and likety-split sold it in May 2015 for $5.6 million, a bit above it’s $5.495 million asking price. Prior to that, the now 40-year-old leading man, recently split up with pop star Katy Perry after a year-long romance, owned a secluded residence in the Outpost Estates area of Los Angeles that he scooped up in early 2007 for $2.75 million and sold in April 2014 for $3.9 million. It was his Outpost Estates home that was famously burglarized in 2009 by the so-called Bling Ring, a tabloid-tracked band of suburban teenagers who targeted the homes of celebrities.

listing photos: John Aaroe Group

