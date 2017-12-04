Late ‘Rocky’ Director John G. Avildsen’s Beverly Hills Estate Comes to Market (EXCLUSIVE)

The longtime Beverly Hills residence of late and lauded filmmaker John G. Avildsen, who passed in June of this year (2017) at 81, has come for sale at $7.995 million. The acclaimed director, an Oscar winner for the iconic 1976 film “Rocky” and the director of the first three blockbuster “Karate Kid” movies, purchased the property with his then new wife, actress Tracy Brooks Swope, in 1987 for $1.175 million.

Located on a private cul-de-sac on land title records suggest was owned until about 1940 by legendary movie star Dorothy Lamour, the hilltop spread incorporates three parcels that together measure 1.81 acres and includes a private promontory that affords knee-buckling 360-degree views of the Hollywood Sign, the downtown skyline, the Palos Verde peninsula, the Century City skyline, the Santa Monica Bay and just about everything in between. The clapboard-clad and vintage brick accented 1940s Cape Cod-style residence, behind gates with a brick-paved motor court that will comfortably accommodate ten cars, includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,974-square-feet plus an attached one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse.

A spacious combination living and dining room features long walls of multi-paned floor-to-ceiling windows, a carved wood wet bar, a fireplace and a lofted area above the dining space where, according to listing agent Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates, Avildsen occasionally had a classical trio or quartet perform while he wined and dined celebrity guests. Two of the bedrooms in the main residence are located on the second floor where both have access to two terraces on either side of the house with jet liner views while the main floor master suite includes a sitting room with fireplace between floor-to-ceiling French doors that lead out to a lengthy covered veranda that wraps around the house with over-the-tree tops mountain, canyon and ocean views. The residence is angled around a flat yard with open downtown views and a classic, oval-shaped swimming pool and spa set into an expansive wood deck.

According to marketing materials, the estate may appeal to high-end developers as the existing residence can be expanded or rebuilt to a maximum size of just over 8,600-square-feet while the largest of the estate’s three parcels offers nearly an acre of buildable, down-sloped terrain where a substantial residence of more than 9,400-square-feet can be built.

listing photos: Gussman Czako Estates