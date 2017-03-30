BUYER: Novak Djokovic

LOCATIONS: Miami, FL, and New York City, NY

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Twelve time Grand Slam winning tennis sensation Novak Djokovic, currently ranked number 2 in the world, may have had to withdraw from the Miami Open this month due to a wonky elbow but the bad arm hasn’t kept him from signing on the dotted line for a trio of multi-million dollar condos in both New York City and Miami Beach.

The Serbian player, who’s hauled in more than $100 million in prize money not counting the towering piles of dough he rakes in from his myriad endorsement deals, reportedly shelled out somewhere north of $11 million for two units in a not yet completed development in New York’s SoHo neighborhood designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Renzo Piano as well as an undisclosed amount for a luxury unit at the Eighty Seven Park complex, an also Renzo Piano-designed development going up in the northern reaches of Miami Beach.

In New York, Mister Djokovic has signed contracts for two two-bedroom condos of about 2,000-square-feet apiece located on the upper floors of a glass-walled 30-story twin-towered complex at 565 Broome Street that isn’t scheduled to be completed until sometime in 2018. It’s not known how much was paid for the individual units that are not contiguous and, hence, can’t be combined into one larger pied-à-terre but prices for two-bedrooms units on the upper floors start at around $5.4 million. The development, in the southwest corner of SoHo near the traffic-crushed mouth of the Holland Tunnel, offers residents a bevy of creature comforts such as a private gated driveway with automated parking, a 55-foot indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a landscaped terrace and a lobby lounge with staggering 92-foot-high ceiling.

In Miami Mister Djokovic paid an undisclosed amount for a three bedroom 3.5 bathroom unit at the dynamically curvilinear Eighty Seven Park where prices for units that size range from $4.3-$8.9 million. Residents of the swanky, still under construction oceanfront complex will have access to a plethora of five-star hotel style services and amenities including a comprehensively staffed glass-encased lobby that, per marketing materials, incorporates a bar that serves botanically inspired cocktails and a library stocked with a carefully curated selection of books and publications. A state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility is planned along with a beachside swimming pool staffed with valets to provide towels and drinks.

Though constantly circling the globe from tournament to tournament, Mister Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who met during high school, reportedly maintain a permanent residence in the glittery, big-money principality of Monaco where other top-ranked professional tennis playing residents include Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka and Milos Raonic along with a slew of entertainment industry legends such as Gina Lollobrigida, Shirley Bassey, and Roger Moore.

