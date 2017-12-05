Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban List Rural Tennessee Retreat (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are not the buyers of an opulent, $39 million New York City townhouse mansion, as was widely reported in property gossip columns around the globe last week — but they are the sellers of a rustic-luxe rural retreat about half an hour outside Nashville, listed at $3.45 million. The Honolulu-born Australian actress and Oscar winner, most recently nominated for her supporting role in “Lion,” and the platinum-selling New Zealand-born country music superstar purchased the almost 36-acre, two-parcel spread in two 2007 transactions that totaled $2.45 million.

A long drive meanders through a pristine stand of woods and swoops across an open field as it makes its way to the front of a red-brick residence with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms in not quite 5,100 square feet. The traditional exterior belies the clean-lined, open-plan and decidedly modern interior spaces that include a steeply pitched vaulted and skylight-pierced ceiling in the living room, a stainless steel-accented fireplace in the family room and a window-lined dining room that flows into a galley-style kitchen with speckled granite counters on stainless steel cabinets.

Bedrooms are well separated for privacy, and include a top-floor master suite that comprises a sitting room, separate bedroom, luxury bathroom and immense walk-in closet perfect for a couple of frequent red-carpet walkers. Along with several guest bedrooms and a den, the lower level has a large fitness room and a small office that open to the yard. A separate cottage works well for guests, a caretaker or live-in domestic staff.

In addition to substantial holdings in and around Sydney, the Kidman-Urbans’ property portfolio includes a palatial, 12,000-plus-square-foot mansion in Nashville landed in 2008 for $3.47 million; a contemporary Beverly Hills home scooped up in 2008 for $4.75 million; and a snazzy duplex condo in lower Manhattan’s West Chelsea.

