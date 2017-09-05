TV Writer-Producer Neal Baer Chops Price on Los Feliz Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

After two months on the market, physician-turned-Emmy-nominated TV writer-producer Neal Baer chopped the asking price of a home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles from a bit below $2.3 million to just under $2.1 million. The “ER” and “Law & Order” writer and producer has owned the property since 2003, when it was acquired for $950,000. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms in slightly more than 2,500 square feet, plus a semi-detached studio with another half bathroom, the extensively updated 1940s home occupies an upslope double lot of nearly half an acre on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Oaks neighborhood above Bronson Canyon.

Outfitted with a new roof and a new heating and cooling system, the split-level residence is perched atop a street-level two-car garage and includes a small foyer, a spacious living room with wood floors and a fireplace, a compact dining room with built-in china storage cabinets and a recently remodeled eat-in kitchen with designer stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are well separated throughout the house for maximum privacy and include a master with two walk-in closets and French doors to the yard. A second en suite bedroom sequestered up half a flight of steps from the living room has an adjacent study, and the small studio-style guesthouse, accessible from the deck outside the living room, has a vaulted ceiling with a ridgeline skylight.

Baer, who has not only a medical degree but also two master’s degrees, has been much in the mood to shake up his real estate portfolio. Last month he shelled out $4.35 million for a gated mid-century compound in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills that was sold by celebrity photographer Cliff Watts, and last month he listed a thoughtfully restored and expensively upgraded organically contemporary residence in the unsung but affluent Crestwood Hills neighborhood of Brentwood for just below $4.2 million.

