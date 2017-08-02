‘ER’ and ‘Under the Dome’ Writer/Producer Neal Baer Lists Distinctive Architectural in Brentwood

SELLER: Neal Baer

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,195,000

SIZE: 2,351 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Having shelled out $4.35 million for a gorgeous new house in the Hollywood Hills — a bit more on that in a minute — physician turned seven-time Emmy nominated TV writer/producer Neal Bear listed his distinctive architectural in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles with an asking price of $4.195 million. Not quite invisible from the street behind a custom fence and screen of tropical foliage on a steep hillside on a pin drop quiet cul-de-sac in the Crestwood Hills neighborhood where it has an unobstructed view of the Getty Center, the prudently restored and carefully upgraded 1955 contemporary, acquired by the “ER” and “Law & Order” writer producer not quite three years ago for $3.5 million, provides two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,351 square feet.

A gated and lushly planted courtyard entry with cushioned built-in bench and oval-shaped koi pond leads to an airy, east-facing open-plan combination living/dining room that features chatoyant walnut floorboards, a vaulted and open beam exposed wood ceiling and a massive raised hearth brick fireplace. A full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders open the room to an expansive Ipe wood deck with panoramic views that sweep over the canyon towards the Getty Center and Century City skyline. The dining room is open to the compact kitchen that blends restored vintage cabinetry and what appear to be flesh-toned Formica countertops with up-to-date appliances that include a snazzy, glass-fronted fridge/freezer and a built-in espresso maker. A short set of cleverly cantilevered steps descend to a den/library with cork floor tiles, a fireplace set into a wood-paneled wall, built-in walnut bookshelves with bronze fittings and glass sliders to the yard.

The house’s lone guest bedroom looks out through a wall of windows to the serene entry courtyard while the master bedroom includes a fireplace, a cantilevered built-in window seat and glass sliders to a small private deck. There’s also a two-level walk-in closet with bronze accented walnut built ins and a sleekly renovated bathroom with a floating double-sink vanity and a two-person soaking tub set into a niche lined with sand blasted glass panels plus an over-sized separate glass-enclosed shower. Beneath the house, a slender, bunker-like room that’s well suited for a home office or fitness room includes a wet-bar with sassy orange countertop and a bank of accordion fold glass doors to a paver-tiled covered terrace. Below the house, the terraced yard is lushly planted with tropical foliage and a variety of fruit trees.

Mister Baer, who in addition to a medical degree from Harvard also earned two masters degrees, one in education and the other in sociology, continues to own a home in the hills above L.A.’s Bronson Canyon that was bought in the late 1990s and, as mentioned above, he now also owns a photogenic gated compound in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills that he snapped up for $4.35 million from celebrity photographer Cliff Watts. The gated and privately landscaped property includes a three-bedroom and two-bathroom mid-century modern residence designed by architect Josef Van der Kar plus a detached screened sleeping porch and separate studio-style guesthouse with bathroom, fireplace and private deck.

listing photos: Keller Williams