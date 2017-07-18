Pop Singer Natasha Bedingfield Lists Three-Story Contemporary in L.A.’s Star-Studded Laughlin Park

SELLER: Natasha Bedingfield

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,750,000

SIZE: 4,792 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield hoisted a triple-story residence in the historic, gated and celeb-filled Laughlin Park enclave in L.A’s affluent Los Feliz area up for sale on the open market with an asking price of $4.75 million. This is not the first time the “Pocket Full of Sunshine” singer, who opened for the band Train during their summer 2017 tour, has attempted to sell the thoroughly renovated 1950s residence that she picked up in 2009 for $2.3 million. In 2014, the property popped up for sale at $3.75 million and the price dropped to $3.488 million before it was taken off the sales market and set out for rent at a rate of $18,000 per month.

Tucked behind a high wall and secured gate on a sloped .31-acre street-to-street lot, the mullet-style residence appears from the front as a single story residence but drops to three floors at the back where a series of balconies and terraces offer scenic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory. There are five bedrooms, including two master suites, and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,792-square-foot of sleekly contemporary interior space.

The glass front door on the top level opens directly and, hence, abruptly into an airy, open-plan living/dining space with fireplace, glass sliders to a cantilevered balcony and a vaulted ceiling with clerestory windows. Lustrous, polished white stone floors flow into a crisply rendered adjoining kitchen fitted with bamboo cabinets, snow-white counter tops, a bi-level island with snack counter and high-end stainless steel appliances. The larger of the two master suites on the uppermost level incorporates a spacious sitting area that opens through wood-trimmed glass doors to a private patio plus a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with steam shower. One floor down, on the middle level, there are a couple of bedrooms and bathrooms, including the second master suite, plus a family room with fireplace and wood-trimmed glass sliders to a slender balcony while, on the bottom floor, there’s a media lounge with black-out shades and a nearby wet bar with sparkly red countertops on bamboo cabinets. The media lounge and bar area open to a glass railed dining terrace that overlooks the swimming pool and guesthouse/gym that sits atop a three car detached garage.

The Laughlin Park enclave has a long history of high-profile entertainment industry residents and current homeowners in the low-key but high-cost ‘hood include Natalie Portman, David Fincher, Kristen Stewart, Ellen Pompeo, will.i.am, Lauren Graham, Casey Affleck and Angelina Jolie who just last month shelled out a bone-chilling and record-setting $24.5 million for a multi-acre compound once owned by motion pictures pioneer Cecil B. DeMille.

The British pop singer and her husband Matt Robinson additionally own a three-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom Spanish Style villa on a city-view lot just below the Hollywood sign and high above Beachwood Canyon snapped up in early 2015 for $1.65 million.

listing photos: The Agency