Budding Real Estate Baller Miley Cyrus Nabs Secluded Farm Outside Nashville

Miley Cyrus Farm
Fridrich & Clark Realty
View Gallery
21 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

BUYER: Miley Cyrus
LOCATION: Franklin, TN
PRICE: $5,800,000
SIZE: 6,689 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Miley Cyrus may be just 24 years old but her personal property portfolio is fast approaching bone fide baller status with the $5.8 million purchase of a secluded farm about 20 miles south of Nashville. The mostly wooded 33.5-acre country hideaway, squirreled down a private dirt lane at the end of a discreet rural cul-de-sac just outside the affluent community of Franklin, is anchored by an approximately three-year-old, classic farmhouse-style main residence of 6,689-square-feet with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms.

A zig-zagged, rocking chair lined porch along the front of the house leads to a center hall entry wrapped in rustic, reclaimed wood planks. Unfussy, wide plank wood floors flow throughout the main floor living and entertaining spaces that include a barn-sized living room that stretches more than 30-feet-long with a capacious double-height ceiling lined with exposed wood beams, several four-pane sash windows almost tall enough to step through and a massive stacked stone raised hearth fireplace between built-in bookshelves. The country farmhouse-style kitchen, with reclaimed brick backsplash, double-wide center island with snack bar, high-end finishes, two-toned cabinetry and top grade appliances, opens to a cozy keeping room with antique brick fireplace and a high, wood-clad ceiling. The main floor master suite has a fireplace and wainscoting trimmed bathroom with a claw-footed soaking tub set at an angle into a windowed corner with a leafy view of the surrounding woods and there are four well proportioned and wall-to-wall carpeted family bedrooms on the upper level along with a den/game room with vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling and a large rooftop deck.

Accordion fold French doors open the main living room to a screened porch plenty large enough to accommodate living and dining areas and outfitted with wood-patterned tile floors, a wood-clad ceiling and a chunky, stacked stone fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen television. The screened porch leads out to a swimming pool and spa surrounded by extensive terracing and a small putting green. The property also includes a barn-style building set a good distance from the house that would make an excellent entertainment pavilion, recording studio or housing for guests and/or staff.

Over the last few years the superrich 24-year-old Disney darling turned twerking, tongue-wagging international pop superstar has beefed up her residential holdings in a manner commensurate with someone whose net worth is, by some accounts, estimated to be around $200 million. In June 2011 the then 18-year-old entertainment industry provocateur paid $3.9 million for a modern-minded ranch-style residence in the foothills above Studio City; in April 2015 she shelled out another $5 million for a 5.5-acre equestrian ranch in the guard-gated and celeb-filled Hidden Hills enclave; and in early 2016 she coughed up $2.525 million for a slightly more than two-acre spread in the hills above Malibu’s Point Dume that’s next door to a more substantial, multi-acre estate her longtime boyfriend and fiancée, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, purchased in July 2014 for just over $6.8 million.

Listing photos: Fridrich & Clark

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad