BUYER: Mike Myers

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $14,675,000

SIZE: 4,241 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Canadian-born comedian and “Saturday Night Live” legend Mike Myers and his wife Kelly Tisdale shelled out $14.675 million, a goodly bit more than the $14.25 million asking price, for a house-sized condominium in a newly refurbished and allegedly paparazzi thwarting complex in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. The purchase was first sussed out by the eagle-eyed celebrity property gossips at the New York Observer. The pleasingly unadorned red brick building, on the corner of two cobblestone paved streets, was built in the 19th century as a book bindery, per online marketing materials, and meticulously restored and sensitively repurposed into a low-rise luxury condo complex by CetraRuddy Architects.

Like those of the other 50-some units in the seven-story building, the interiors of the 4,241-square-foot condo Mister Myers and Miz Tisdale acquired feature muscular, rough-hewn exposed wood columns and oak floorboards along with accents of acid-etched glass, marble, and stainless steel. The floor plan included with online listings indicates the four bedroom and 4.5 bathroom corner unit offers a desirable direct-entry elevator entrance, an approachably sleek and spacious eat-in kitchen, and a combination living/dining space that stretches decadently to nearly 41-feet-long with half of a dozen oversized arched windows. Bedrooms are separated into two wings for maximum quiet, privacy and flexibility. The south-facing eastern flank holds two en suite guest/family bedrooms and, in addition to a large laundry room and a thoughtfully placed powder room, the west-facing northern section contains a third en suite guest/family bedroom that is easily incorporated into the neighboring master suite that benefits from two walk-in closets.

The building, just two short blocks off the West Side Highway and the Hudson River Park that extends from Battery Park all the way up to West 59th Street, has gained a reputation as being paparazzi proof because residents are able to drive through landmarked wrought iron gates into a subterranean motor court that can not be seen from the street. The fully-staffed building also provides its well-heeled residents a plethora of recreation and leisure opportunities such as: a Sassafrass-tree shaded courtyard garden designed by landscape architect Hank White; a 75-foot long indoor lap pool with travertine marble walls and cushioned alcoves for post-swim lounging; a 5,000-square-foot roof deck with outdoor showers; a fitness center with full-sized Hammam; a climate controlled wine cellar with individual locked cages; and a children’s play room.

The “Austin Powers” franchise star, who maintains a an 8-acre getaway with a 4,256-square-foot residence on the scenic shore of Lake Champlain in Colchester, VT, that he and his missus picked up in early 2014 for $1.65 million, continues to own a tasteful and comfortably contemporary duplex penthouse with 4,204-square-feet, plus a large private roof terrace, atop a discreet boutique building in SoHo that was bought in late 2007 for $7,984,437 and briefly put up for sale in the spring of 2015 with an asking price of $16.95 million that dropped to $15.95 million before it was taken off the market.

Listing photos and floor plan: Cantor and Pecorella (via Street Easy)