SELLER: Mike Myers

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $14,000,000

SIZE: 4,241 square feet, 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Not counting carrying costs and real estate fees, Canadian-born former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “Austin Powers” franchise star Mike Myers took a hair-raising, $675,000 blow to his bank account when he sold a four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom condo in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood for $14 million just four months after he bought it for $14.675 million.

The never-occupied 4,241-square-foot apartment, flipped back on the market at $15 million just a week after Mister Myers bought it, features rough-hewn exposed wood columns and hand scraped oak floorboards along with acid-etched glass, marble, and stainless steel accents. The fifth floor corner unit has a desirable direct-entry elevator entrance, an over-sized foyer, a colossal combination living/dining space that stretches to almost 41-feet-long with half of a dozen oversized arched windows, and a spacious and sleekly appointed eat-in kitchen with large work island and wet bar. Bedrooms are separated into two wings for optimal privacy. Two en suite guest bedrooms are clustered at one end of the apartment and, at the other end, a third en suite guest bedroom could easily be incorporated into the adjacent master suite that provides two walk-in closets and a marble bathroom.

The seven-story, 50-unit building offers residents an extensively staffed lobby, a Sassafrass-tree shaded central courtyard, a 75-foot-long indoor swimming pool, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace, a comprehensive fitness center with full-sized Hammam, a children’s play room, a wine cellar with individual lockers, and a subterranean motor court hidden from the street for discreetly entering and exiting without the prying eyes and snapping cameras of the paparazzi and/or the hoi polloi.

In addition to a stylishly decked out duplex penthouse in New York’s SoHo ‘hood, purchased in late 2007 for $7,984,437 and unsuccessfully on the market in spring 2015, first at $16.95 million and then at $15.95 million, Mister Myers and his wife Kelly Tisdale also own an 8-acre spread with a 4,256-square-foot residence on the wooded shore of Lake Champlain in Colchester, VT, that was acquired in early 2014 for $1.65 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Compass