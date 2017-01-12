SELLER: Mike Myers

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $15,000,000

SIZE: 4,241 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It seems Canadian-born comedian, screenwriter, actor, and producer Mike Myers has come down with a sudden and puissant case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and flipped a never-lived-in New York City condominium on the market with an asking price of $15,000,000 even though he only bought it, according to sales records, just over a month ago for $14.675 million. The 4,241-square foot, four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom condo, which carries horse-choking monthly taxes and common charges of $10,104 per current listing details, sits on the fifth floor of a newly repurposed red brick industrial building in Tribeca and benefits from what marketing materials call “oblique views” down a picturesque, cobble-lined street towards the Hudson River.

A key-lock elevator opens directly and privately into an unusually roomy, bedroom-sized foyer of the loft-like corner unit that features matte-finished eight-inch wide white oak floorboards and restored wood columns and beams that are original to the building. The combination living/dining space, with six arched windows, extends to nearly 40-feet-long with a massive pocket door that slides open to reveal a spacious eat-in kitchen finished with Calacatta slab marble counter tops on snazzy, stainless steel accented Christopher Peacock-designed cabinetry along with a full array of top-end stainless steel appliances and a wet bar. Bedrooms are separated into two wings with two en suite guest/family bedrooms in the south-facing eastern flank and a third en suite guest/family bedroom in the west-facing northern wing along with a master suite replete two walk-in closets and a sleek bathroom done up with brass fixtures, radiant-heated marble tile floor, built-in towel warmer, walk-in steam shower with cantilevered stone bench, and a sculptural bathtub against a wall covered in black, book-matched marble slabs.

The landmarked and LEED-certified 50-some unit building was stylishly and sensitively converted by CetraRuddy Architects and offers it’s deep-pocketed residents 24-7 doorman and concierge services and, most desirably perhaps for rich and famous folk who prefer to come and go without being seen by paps and/or the hoi polloi, a private porte cochere and motor court that can not be seen from the street. Other on-site creature comforts include: a Sassafrass-tree shaded courtyard designed by deft landscape architect Hank White; a 75-foot-long indoor lap pool with travertine marble walls and cushioned alcoves for post-swim lounging; a 5,000-square-foot roof deck with outdoor showers; a fitness center Turkish Hammam; a climate controlled wine cellar with individual locked cages; and a children’s play room.

The box office busting former “Saturday Night Live” star, who hasn’t actually appeared on the silver screen since the 2009 comedy “Inglorious Bastards” but is said to be in discussions to write, produce and star in a fourth installment of the money-minting “Austin Powers” franchise, additionally continues to own a tastefully appointed duplex penthouse of 4,204-square-feet atop an unassuming boutique building in SoHo that he picked up in late 2007 for $7,984,437 and briefly put up for sale in the spring of 2015 with an asking price of $16.95 million that dropped precipitously to $15.95 million before it was taken off the market. Our research shows Mister Myers and his wife, Kelly Tisdale, also keep an 8-acre spread with a 4,256-square-foot house on the shore of Lake Champlain in Colchester, Vermont.

Listing photos: Compass