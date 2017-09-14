Green Day Bassist Mike Dirnt Chops Price on Montecito Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Mike Dirnt
LOCATION: Montecito, CA
PRICE: $4,050,000
SIZE: 1,186 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Mike Dirnt, founding member and lead bassist for the venerable pop-punk band Green Day, seems much in the mood to shake up his residential real estate portfolio that includes a quirky beachfront residence in the tony seaside community of Montecito that’s now priced at $4.05 million. The five-time Grammy-winning guitarist purchased the one-of-a-kind apartment-sized residence, located at the tail end of an exclusive gated private lane on Miramar Beach, in early 2014 and first set it out for sale earlier this year with an overly optimistic asking price of $4.8 million.

The remarkably slender three-story residence, purchased by the entrepreneurial rock star in early 2014 for $3.35 million, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,186-square-feet custom fitted with radiant heated exotic wood floors, hand-plastered walls and exposed wood ceiling beams. Two adjoining bedrooms on the lowest level share a small bathroom; The middle floor offers an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with telescopic glass sliders to a microscopic terrace; And the top floor includes a second fully equipped kitchen open to a small lounge under a backlit barrel-vaulted roof plus a compact, bunk-like bedroom with a built-in captain’s bed. A corkscrew staircase links the three tiny beachfront terraces, the lowest terrace has a private staircase to the sand and a hatch with drop down ladder in the ceiling of the top floor bedroom leads to a tiny crow’s nest with wrap-around mountain, ocean and coastline views.

The property is represented by Nick Svensson at Compass.

The 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, who co-owns two diners in northern California as well as an Oakland-based coffee company he co-owns with Green Day lead vocalist Billie Armstrong, additionally owns a large home in NorCal’s affluent Piedmont community acquired in the spring of 2016 for $5.85 million as well as a two-family Cape Cod-style residence just a few steps from the sand in SoCal’s swanky Newport Beach he picked up over the summer of 2015 for $3 million, first put up for sale earlier this year at $3.6 million and now has priced at $3.29 million.

Listing photos: Thomas Ploch for Compass

