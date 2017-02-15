SELLER: Mika Brzezinski

LOCATION: Bronxville, NY

PRICE: $2,095,000

SIZE: 4,102 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Veteran broadcast journalist Mika Brzezinski, long-time co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” listed a Tudor-style home in the prosperous New York City suburb of Bronxville with an asking price of $2,095,000. The unassuming three-story faux-timbered residence, built in 1915 on a leafy .3-acre parcel that backs up to the campus of Concordia College, has seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,102-square-feet according to listing details. Miz Brzezinski, daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor to Jimmy Carter, and sister to diplomat Mark Brzezinski, former ambassador to Sweden, purchased the property with her now ex-husband, Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award winning investigative reporter James Hoffer, in June 2012 for $1.9 million.

The living room, with hardwood floors and a fireplace, adjoins a small sunroom with French doors that lead to a screened porch. A voluminous double-height family room has a huge bank of north-facing windows as well as a cozy library/reading alcove with deep, cushioned built-in banquette. The formal dining room, with grass cloth wall covering, leads to a not particularly spacious but efficiently arranged kitchen with ordinary white cabinets and white counter tops, a mix of medium- and high-quality stainless steel appliances, and a four-stool built-in dining table. Front and back stairs lead to the second floor where four bedrooms share three bathrooms and there are three more bedrooms and another bathroom tucked up into the eaves on the third floor.

Last year Miz Brzezinski, who says she’ll no longer allow presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway to appear on “Morning Joe” due to credibility issues, splashed out $1.585 million for a four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom white brick Colonial bachelorette pad on half of an acre in the Westchester County community of Eastchester, New York. Property records indicate Miz Brzezinski and Mister Hoffman, quietly divorced sometime in 2015 or 2016, continue to co-own a rural getaway about 75 miles west of Philadelphia with a renovated 18th-century red-brick farmhouse, purchased in late 2008 for $290,000, as well as a one-bedroom and one-bathroom co-op in a stately pre-war apartment house that overlooks Central Park in New York City that was acquired in early 2015 for $870,000.

Listing photos: Houlihan Lawrence