We first heard from Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial, and property records indicate, that musician Michael McDonald, formerly the lead vocalist for 1970s rock band the Doobie Brothers, sold a small cottage in Lahaina, Hi, for a smidgen more than $1 million. Property records suggest McDonald acquired the humble plantation-style cottage in August 2007 for just under $1.4 million so, unfortunately for him, it would appear he took a pocketbook-punishing financial bath on the recent sale.

Set on more than an acre of tropically verdant land in the coveted and quietly upscale Launiupoko neighborhood on the outskirts of Lahaina, the itty-bitty bungalow measures in at just over 920 square feet with two bedrooms and two well-maintained if stylistically dated bathrooms. A custom carved-wood front door opens abruptly into a compact and unconventionally shaped open plan living/dining/kitchen area with boring but practical beige-tile floors, white-ceramic tile counter tops, and new-looking but average-quality appliances. A bank of glass sliders in the dining area leads out to a long, covered veranda with the property’s best and most desirable feature: a sweeping, over-the-rooftops ocean view.

The famously silver-maned five-time Grammy winner, who has collaborated with Kenny Loggins, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, and, more recently, the rock band Grizzly Bear, still owns a more substantial residence in the same Lahaina neighborhood that property records indicate he and his wife of 34 years, Grammy-nominated singer Amy Holland, acquired in 2011 for $1.3 million. The musically inclined couple, who purchased a ranch-style home on nearly four acres in Santa Barbara in early 2014 for $2.21 million, have also long kept a home in the Nashville area, where they sold a sizable house on a multi-acre property along the West Harpath River in 2013 for $1.6 million. They still own a more modest home on a neighboring 4.5-acre property that they bought in the late 1990s for $350,000.

