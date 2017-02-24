SELLER: Jena King

LOCATION: Pacific Palisades, CA

PRICE: $38,000,000

SIZE: 15,642 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Pacific Palisades mansion of late syndicated television titan Michael King, whose company King World Productions lucratively distributed a slew of wildly popular television programs like “Wheel of Fortune,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” was re-listed this week at $38 million, down substantially from its starry-eyed original asking price of $42 million. Mister King, who passed in May 2015 at 67 years old, and his wife, Jena King, acquired the property in March 2002 for $11 million. They soon razed the existing house and replaced it with a grand, ivy-covered, painted white brick Georgian-style mansion designed by the illustrious architecture firm Ferguson & Shamamian. Current listing details show the 7-bedroom and 13-bathroom mansion, completely hidden behind a tall hedge on a double-gated 1.39-acre ridge-line parcel with views that sweep over the city from The Getty to the Pacific Ocean, measures in at a commodious 15,642-square-feet with exquisitely crafted and casually sumptuous interiors done up by acclaimed designer Michael S. Smith.

The stately residence, described in current marketing materials as reminiscent of the “great manor homes of 18th century England” and “the JEWEL of the RIVIERA,” adheres to a traditional floor plan. A center hall foyer leads to baronially proportioned formal living and dining rooms, both with polished mahogany floors, intricate ceiling moldings and a fireplace embellished with eye-catching inlaid detailing. A library/office has another fireplace — there are a total of five in the house, per listing details — and a roomy sunroom with grand piano has a row of steel-framed glass doors that decadently extend floor-to-ceiling. The vast kitchen features a doublewide work island, furniture-grade cabinetry, a dining area with built-in banquette seating and every high-grade appliance and cooking accouterment money can buy. A separate breakfast room opens to a dining terrace and connects through to a paneled family room with fireplace. Listing details also indicate there’s a state-of-the-art home theater with tiered seating, a games room with billiard table, a gym, children’s playroom, a suite of offices and extensive staff quarters that incorporate a separate kitchen. Generously sized en suite guest and family bedrooms on the upper level are joined by a sprawling master suite luxuriously replete with a large sitting room, separate bedroom that opens to a private terrace and two lavishly appointed bathrooms.

The back of the L-shaped residence opens to numerous patios, porches, courtyards and loggias that overlook a well-irrigated expanse of lawn and lushly landscaped gardens shaded by mature specimen trees. An extensive swimming pool complex smartly set lower on the hillside to preserve views from the rear of the house offers a pergola shaded dining area, an infinity-edged spa, huge swimming pool set into a broad stone terrace, and a pool house pavilion.

Mister King and his brother, Roger King, inherited King World Productions in the 1970s from their father, Charles King, who founded the company in 1964. The company was sold in 1999 to CBS for about $2.5 billion in stock and Michael King went on own a stake in the New Jersey Devils, The New Jersey Nets and the New York Yankees and at the time of his death owned King Sports Worldwide, a boxing promotions company.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices