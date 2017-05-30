TV Producers Michael Hissrich and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich List Hollywood Hills Spanish Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Hissrich and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Courtesy of The MLS

The Hollywood Hills home of married veteran television producers Michael Hissrich and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has come up for sale at a tetch less than $2 million. Hissrich, three-time Emmy-winning “West Wing” producer, and Schmidt, co-executive producer for “Daredevil” and “The Defenders,” purchased the 1920s Spanish in the historic Hollywood Knolls neighborhood in 2008 for $1.65 million. Listing details show there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 2,700 square feet.

Glossy hardwoods in the entrance hall continue throughout the main floor, including a step-down living room that features an 11-foot coved ceiling and French doors opening to a small covered porch with an over-the-trees hillside view. The adjoining dining room comfortably seats eight and connects through to a crisply renovated center-island kitchen and a window-lined breakfast nook with banquette seating.

A guest bedroom/den on the main floor has French doors to a wrought iron-railed balcony, and two bedrooms on the lower level share a marble tiled bathroom. The secluded master suite, also on the lower level, has its own marble bathroom and opens to a private terrace positioned above the backyard.

