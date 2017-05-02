Powerhouse Promoter Michael Cohl Lists Compound in Key Biscayne

Powerhouse concert promoter, theater impresario and former Live Nation chairman Michael Cohl has a waterfront compound just south of Miami Beach, on the low-key but high-priced island of Key Biscayne, available at an eye-popping price of $36 million. Property records indicate Cohl, founder of S2BN Entertainment and a producer of “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” the most expensive Broadway musical ever mounted, purchased the compound in 1999 via corporate entity for almost $5.8 million.

Dubbed Buena Vista, the two-parcel property spans more than 1.5 acres with 700-plus-feet of water frontage that overlooks the unspoiled expanse of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. The resort-style spread offers more than 12,500 square feet of casually luxurious living spaces, with nine bedrooms and more than 10 bathrooms divided among the main residence, the guesthouse and the Caribbean-style open-air cabana. There’s also a 16-seat screening room and a fitness center.

Subtropically landscaped grounds incorporate a lagoon-style saltwater swimming pool and spa, a tree-shaded entertainment courtyard and an al fresco dining pavilion plus a sandy private beach, a tennis/basketball court, two deepwater docks and enough open space to land a helicopter.

Connected to mainland Miami by the 5.5-mile-long Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne has long attracted titans of politics, industry and show business. Richard Nixon owned a three-house waterfront compound where he frequently holed up during the Watergate scandal, Cuban-born actor Andy Garcia has maintained a 9,000-square-foot villa since the early 1990s, and Cher once owned a waterfront mansion currently for sale at $10.8 million. Evan Metropoulos, son of billionaire investor C. Dean Metropoulos and older brother of Daren Metropoulos, who famously paid $100 million for the Playboy Mansion last year, was recently outed as the mysterious buyer who in early 2016 shelled out nearly $59 million for two contiguous estates that together comprise more than seven acres with a private yacht basin.

The property is represented by Billy Nash at The Keyes Company.