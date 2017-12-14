Michael C. Hall Picks Up ‘Classic Six’ Apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, six-time Emmy-nominated star of “Six Feet Under” and “Dexter,” has purchased a second New York City apartment, according to property records first sussed out by the NY Post, shelling out $4.3 million for a freshly renovated “classic six” co-operative at the iconic, Emery Roth-designed Eldorado building on Central Park West. The 2,200-square-foot unit, refurbished with new windows, new electrical wiring and newly installed rift cut and quarter sawn white oak floorboards, has one and potentially two bedrooms plus a prison cell sized staff bedroom and a total of three bathrooms that feature what listing details describe as “Original Emery Roth /Morgan and Holder poly-chromatic ceramics.”

A semi-private landing opens to an entrance gallery that stretches to almost 30-feet long and the ample, 27-foot-long living room provides a wood-burning fireplace and oblique views of Central Park. A more cozily proportioned separate dining room will comfortably seat ten and the kitchen was smartly redone with a distinct 1930’s vibe and features brushed stainless steel countertops on simple, snow-white Shaker style cabinets, designer appliances that include a commercial-grade range and a convenient walk-in pantry with washer/dryer. French doors on either side of the fireplace in the living room lead to a spacious den easily converted to a bedroom and the master suite offers a walk-in closet and a spacious, retro-styled bathroom with separate tub and shower while the pint-sized staff room tucked behind the kitchen also has its own, albeit tiny en suite bathroom.

The twin-towered Eldorado, which requires buyers pay at least 50% of the purchase price as down payment and at one time or another has been home to Faye Dunaway, Meredith Viera, Bruce Willis and Michael J. Fox, pampers residents with a grand, gorgeously restored Art Deco lobby staffed with round-the-clock doormen, a resident’s only gym, a children’s playroom and a half-court basketball court.

Hall, who starred in several Broadway plays and musicals including “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” and who more recently trod the boards in the New York and London productions of David Bowie’s “Lazurus,” has been much in the celebrity real estate gossip columns over the last year or two. In March of 2016, shortly after he married writer and book reviewer Morgan Macgregor, he sold a six-bedroom 1920s Spanish Colonial residence in L.A.’s Los Feliz for its full asking price of $4.85 million — he’d purchased the property not quite three years earlier for $3.825 million — and just weeks later paid $4.195 million for a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in a handsome building that’s part of the swanky Greenwich Lane complex in New York City’s Greenwich Village that he immediately set out for lease, first at $15,000 per month and then at $13,500 per month.

Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate