SELLERS: Mel B and Stephen Belafonte

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $8,995,000

SIZE: (approx.) 6,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Just days after former Spice Girl Mel B, currently a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, occasional film producer Stephen Belafonte, a slickly appointed multi-story home above L.A.’s Sunset Strip that property records reveal is owned by the volatile couple popped up for sale on the open market at $8,995,000. The feuding couple, who reportedly attended a family therapy session this week, purchased the four-story residence, located on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, in June 2014 for $4,341,500 and, per marketing materials, the approximately 6,000-square foot residence was “completely re-imagined and meticulously re-designed” in 2016 “with no expense spared.” The four bedroom and 5.5 bathroom pad is being sold “fully furnished with gorgeous custom-built furniture.”

The mullet-style house — it looks like a single level house at the street but drops to four floors at the back — is entered on the top level that, besides the foyer and stair gallery, is privately dedicated to a sleek and pampering master suite that encompasses a sitting room with morning bar, floor-to-ceiling built-ins with integrated media equipment, his and her bathrooms, a couple of walk-in closets and a small private terrace. Interconnected living, dining and entertaining spaces include a living room with marble-surrounded fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV set into a smooth paneled wall. There are floor-to-ceiling shelves where Miz B displays a number of industry accolades including an MTV Award and a banks of glass sliders open the room to a slender city-view balcony. Broad doorways on opposite walls in the living room are lined with a glitzy and arguably cheesy strip of LED lighting and lead on one side to a bar room and on the other to a combination kitchen and dining room. There’s also a state of the art home theater, a mirror-walled fitness room and, natch, a recording studio.

A small but desirably flat yard outside the lowest level squeezes in a swimming pool, spa, built-in grilling station and terracing criss-crossed by embedded LED light strips. Underneath the terrace there’s a two-car garage that opens to a slim alley that runs behind the property.

The couple, who co-own the Serafina Sunset restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, previously owned a five bedroom home in the Mount Olympus neighborhood that was sold in 2009 for $3.14 million and later a four-bedroom and six-bathroom home in the hot as Hades San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana they bought in September 2009 for $3.159 million and sold at a $90,000 loss not counting carry costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees in early 2013 for $3.15 million.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman